Dubai, UAE – Homes 4 Life Real Estate celebrated remarkable success at the EMAAR Q3 2024 Broker Awards, earning two distinguished awards. The company took 3rd place in the Social Media Competition for its creative and innovative work on the Address Al Marjan Island project, shining among hundreds of competitors. Additionally, Homes 4 Life achieved 8th place in EMAAR's overall Q3 Broker Rankings, underscoring its outstanding sales performance for the quarter.

The awards ceremony, held at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club on November 12, 2024, recognized the top 20 agencies excelling in real estate. Industry leaders attended, and key speeches by EMAAR’s Mr. Amit Jain and Mr. Bhaskara Santosh Punuru shared insights on the growth, opportunities, and future of Dubai's real estate landscape.

Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements, saying, "EMAAR has always been close to our hearts, and this recognition is especially meaningful. In an increasingly competitive market with new developers entering, investors now have more options, yet EMAAR remains the leader. Events like this inspire us to strive for even greater success."

Pulkkit Sharma, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life, added, "EMAAR provides all the essential tools for any Dubai salesperson to succeed. Their real-time inventory app and transparent sales procedures make the process smooth and efficient. Kudos to EMAAR and their team for making our work easier."

These latest accolades highlight Homes 4 Life Real Estate's dedication to excellence in Dubai's dynamic real estate market, showcasing its strength in innovative marketing and client service. The firm looks forward to strengthening its partnership with EMAAR and achieving new milestones ahead.