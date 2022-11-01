Abu Dhabi – Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable future for all, will present a broad portfolio of leading-edge technologies and services for the energy transition at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022. Hitachi Energy is committed to accelerating its energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future in the region.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world’s pre-eminent global energy platform and most influential gathering that convenes global leaders, energy industry professionals, thought leaders, global policymakers, decision-makers, and industry executives from across the energy value chain. The event will come together between October 31 to November 3, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The four-day event is designed to bring together industry stakeholders and experts from around the globe to share insights on existing challenges, resources, and best practices in the energy sector. The exhibition also gives the opportunity to connect with a diverse network of individuals and organizations to engage and identify the opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

Commenting on its participation at the ADIPEC 2022, Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East, and Pakistan, said, “As a pioneering leader in the energy transition, we collaborate with customers and partners, and provide technologies and services that are needed to supply electrical energy to oil and gas installations, on-shore or off-shore. Our solutions are designed as per the highest standards of safety, reliability, resiliency, and maintainability, and are tailored for harsh environments.”

Taking part at ADIPEC 2022 brings a great opportunity for collaborating with key industry players and influencers from the Oil & Gas industry. All delegates gather to gain insights on the latest industry developments to enable a sustainable energy future.

Hitachi Energy serves customers in the utility, industry, and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Hitachi Energy supports the UAE’s ‘2050 Net-Zero Initiative’ by promoting major projects in the transition towards a carbon-neutral future.

At Hitachi Energy, one of the major sustainability pillars is energy transition with the conviction that electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system, spanning across energy generation, storage, and dissemination.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry, and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition toward a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and an unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology), and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for the fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totalled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

