Hikvision and Educore Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance School Bus Security, Support, Sustainability, Integrated Face Recognition, and Bus Tracking Technologies. Educore and Hikvision are not only providing a safer and more secure learning environment but also promoting environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 12/09/2023 – Educore is a leading education management company that has partnered with Hikvision. A global provider of AI, IoT, machine perception, big data technologies and solutions, to enhance school bus security, improve learning experiences for students, and integrate cutting-edge technologies for school attendance thru face recognition, in-class analysis, bus on-boarding and off-boarding and bus tracking.

Thru a successful implementation on their Mobile Apps, Educore announces the launch of a new that allows parents to track their child's bus in real, check their kid’s onboarding and off-boarding the bus. Parents can now geo-locate the bus and monitor its progress it makes its way to and from school. This provides parents with greater peace of mind and ensures that they are always informed about their child's whereabouts.

The partnership will leverage Hikvision's advanced AIoT technology, including intelligent cameras and access control systems, to provide a safer and more secure learning environment for students and staff at Educore-managed schools. In addition, Educore will integrate Hikvision's facial recognition technology to improve campus security by preventing unauthorized access and monitoring suspicious activity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hikvision to enhance campus security, support sustainability, and integrate cutting-edge technologies that will further improve learning experiences for our students," said Moustafa Batrouni, Managing Director at Educore. "The integration of Hikvision's facial recognition technology and bus tracking solutions will enable us to provide a safer and more secure learning environment, while also improving student safety during transportation."

"Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT," said Richard. Ni, Director of MENA Education Vertical at Hikvision. "We are excited to partner with Educore to provide a safer and more secure learning environment for students, and to integrate advanced technologies such as facial recognition and bus tracking to further enhance school bus security and improve student safety."

About Educore

Educore is a leading education management company that provides educational services and support to a wide range of schools in the United Arab Emirates. Educore works closely with schools to provide quality education and support, including teacher training, curriculum development, and academic support.

About Hikvision

Hikvision provides a broad range of physical security products, covering video security, access control, and alarm systems. It also provides integrated security solutions powered by AI technology to support end-users with new applications and possibilities for safety management and business intelligence. In the education sector, it is committed to serving school bus management, smart campus, smart classroom and hybrid learning solutions through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT.

