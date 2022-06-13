Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly known as Etisalat Digital) and the region’s trusted security advisor, has become a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partner of Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM. The partnership will enable Help AG to offer an integrated, cloud-based, analytics-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) proposition to clients in the United Arab Emirates.

Today, sensitive data, applications, and critical business processes occur in a distributed landscape. Cloud hosting, SaaS providers, mobile devices, mobile apps, and the Internet of Things (IoT) all collect, process, and store data, making it challenging for infrastructure to scale and provide quick value. Securonix offers the leading SaaS-based, multi-tenant security analytics, operations and response platform that provides complete visibility, advanced detection and response, and unlimited scalability. By partnering with Securonix, Help AG is expanding its service portfolio to offer a Next-Gen Cloud SOC offering that combines SIEM and UEBA capabilities in a unified platform to deliver unmatched detection and response capabilities at cloud scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “Help AG has taken a pioneering role in the region when it comes to secure cloud enablement, and our collaboration with Securonix comes at a critical juncture as UAE organizations across all sectors increasingly migrate to the cloud. The partnership brings together Securonix’s cloud-first, analytics-driven SIEM and UEBA with Help AG’s deep expertise and threat intelligence capabilities for swift detection and remediation.”

He added: “Our collaboration highlights Help AG’s position as the largest and leading MSSP in the region, constantly upgrading our service offering to meet the emerging needs of regional organizations. Additionally, the partnership supports Help AG’s ambition to offer 90% of our deliverables as a service in the coming three years, under our “Help AG as a Service” model.”

David Wagner, Vice President, Global MSSPs and SIs at Securonix, said: “Accelerated cloud adoption has underscored the importance of analytics-driven threat detection and response and visibility across multiple technology layers. Our partnership with Help AG will drive increased adoption of our cloud-native security analytics and operations platform in the UAE market, working hand-in-hand to secure vital cloud and hybrid environments in the region.”

Securonix Next-Gen SIEM achieves advanced detection at scale by combining log management, analytics, automation, and response capabilities into a single, unified solution. The SIEM solution collects massive volumes of data in real-time, utilizing machine learning to provide security teams with visibility and advanced threat detection and response at cloud scale. Securonix integrates seamlessly with all data sources, threat intelligence tools, and other technologies in the organization’s SOC, enabling analysts to stay on top of threats. Simultaneously, Securonix UEBA allows organizations to gain cloud monitoring with built-in APIs for all major cloud infrastructures as well as many security and business applications.

A testament to its leadership in SIEM and UEBA, Securonix was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), positioned furthest for completeness of vision, and scored highest across all three use cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly Etisalat Group) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

To learn more about Help AG, visit www.helpag.com

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM and XDR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud-native architecture. Securonix leverages behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category to reduce noise, prioritize high fidelity alerts, and enable fast and precise response to insider and cyber threats. For more information visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About e& enterprise, from e&

Combining the agility and expertise of a digital managed and professional service company with the strength and reach of a telco, e& enterprise, from e&, is leading in digital transformation and accelerating digital adoption for corporates, governments and large organisations. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, and so much more, e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE and KSA, it provides innovative digital vertical propositions by enabling sustainable developments, safer cities, digital healthcare, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

With a successful track record in designing, delivering and operating large digital projects and solutions using intelligent and secure cloud platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive services in consultancy, business modelling, solutions design, program management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support.

For more information, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp

