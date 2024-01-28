​​​​Healthcare 21 Group (HC21) will be at Arab Health 2024 to showcase their specialist support services designed to help international MedTech manufacturers navigate the UK market with confidence.

Offering sales, marketing and technical services solutions, the independent medical device distributor will be at the exhibition to present a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services to help manufacturers enhance sales performance, market penetration, and overall profitability in the UK.

With a strong track record of assisting multinational manufacturers in establishing and expanding niche product portfolios in the marketplace, HC21 offers a range of world-class services, including sales and marketing strategies, training solutions, and state-of-the-art distribution and logistics support.

Partnering with nearly 100 of the world’s leading healthcare companies, HC21 brings together specialist sales teams with profound market knowledge and expertise across key clinical areas such as surgery, endoscopy, critical care, cardiology and orthopaedics.

Amongst their key offerings is the HC21 Academy, a centre of excellence that promotes best practices, delivers industry-leading training, and showcases the latest innovations in cutting-edge technology.

As HC21 expands its presence in exciting new therapeutic areas, they are committed to showcasing their expertise in equipping manufacturers with the regulatory and technical know-how to strengthen their go-to-market strategy and successfully navigate the UK’s complex healthcare landscape.

Nathan Pettitt, CEO, says: “There are key advantages to using a distributor model in the UK healthcare market. Market access, local expertise, and the removal of regulatory burdens for manufacturers and OEMs is significant.

“By partnering with the right distributor, OEMs can focus their energy on R&D and allow our specialised sales, marketing, and service teams to reach a wider range of audiences across the UK and Irish markets. We are fortunate to partner with top global Medtech players such as Medtronic, Fujifilm, and 3M on selected niches across the UK and Irish markets and consistently deliver growth year on year. We are delighted to showcase to manufacturers the opportunities, benefits and added value of a partnership with Healthcare 21.”

In today's healthcare landscape, where regulatory frameworks have grown increasingly complex and logistical hurdles have arisen due to Brexit, the role of a distributor with local knowledge is more critical than ever. HC21's extensive network of healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinics provides invaluable market access opportunities for manufacturers.

The company’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities across the UK and Irish markets positions them to manage supplier portfolios efficiently and economically.

Over the past 20 years, HC21 has partnered with many of the world's biggest and most respected MedTech brands to deliver an in-direct distribution model across the UK and Irish markets, helping them drive growth and achieve quicker, more efficient routes to market.

With sales in excess of €180M across 15 therapeutic segments, and more than 500 employees, HC21 is one of Europe’s largest and most respected medical device distributors. As part of its 2024 expansion programme, the company is actively seeking to connect with MedTech manufacturers in search of a new distribution partner for the UK and Irish markets. HC21 has a unique position, with access to a network of similar entrepreneurial distribution businesses across Europe, as part of the AddLife Group.

The HC21 team will be at Arab Health Global Medical Expo at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29 Jan-1 Feb 2024.

To discover more about HC21 and explore the benefits of partnership, visit their booth at the ABHI UK Pavilion - Hall 2 Stand H50.S. For more information, visit https://healthcare21.eu/.