Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the leading diversified companies, announces a new strategic partnership between its fully owned subsidiary, Aamal Medical, and Gleamer, a global leading provider of medical imaging solutions, incorporating AI to provide advanced radiology practices.

As the health sector witnesses rapid advancement, especially with regard to the introduction of automation and AI into all aspects of the operations and activities of this sector internationally, especially in Qatar, where the health sector is considered one of the most advanced sectors and is in line with this development.

Aamal Company is also considered one of the leading companies supporting this development through its companies within this field, and this agreement is proof of that.

Aamal Medical has over 50 years of experience in providing comprehensive healthcare solutions and services.

These include national and enterprise level healthcare ICT projects, medical equipment, consultancy services, IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) connectivity and integration, medical consumables, professional preventative and corrective maintenance services, and enterprise-level healthcare project execution.

Combining this expertise with Gleamer pioneering AI solutions, this partnership is expected to transform the medical technology field in Qatar.

By implementing cutting-edge imaging solutions, this partnership will further insure applying the highest standards of performance and covering all the daily clinical needs of the clients with a holistic AI journey.

Gokhan Ozkan, General Manager of Aamal Medical, commented: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Gleamer, as we are dedicated to supporting Qatar’s healthcare sector with cutting-edge medical innovations and technology through collaborations with global healthcare leaders. Gleamer has great experience in radiology AI, especially in pediatric field which we feel is a great addition to our offerings to Qatar healthcare.”

Christian Allouche, CEO of Gleamer, commented: “We are confident that our AI solutions will significantly enhance radiological diagnostics in Qatar, reducing diagnostic errors and improving patient

