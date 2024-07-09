Doha, Qatar: Qatar has moved up two places in the healthcare index by Numbeo compared to 2023, showcasing the country’s world-class services, modern infrastructure, and substantial investments in the healthcare sector.

The country has been ranked 17th in the Health Care Index by Country 2024 Mid-Year, scoring 73.3 points. Taiwan tops the list of 94 countries covered in the survey.

Qatar has consistently ranked among the top 20 countries by Numbeo and it is the only country in the region to make it to the top 20 list. Other countries in the top 20 include South Korea, France, Denmark, UK, Australia, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Norway and Spain.

Numbeo is a widely recognised online database and platform that provides information about various aspects of living conditions and costs around the world. It aggregates data contributed by users and utilizes statistical models to generate comprehensive indexes and rankings.

The Numbeo Healthcare Index aims to evaluate and compare the quality and efficiency of healthcare services across various locations. It considers factors such as accessibility, affordability, and the overall performance of healthcare systems.

The index is typically calculated based on a scale, often using a baseline value (Eg- 100) to represent a standard level of healthcare provision. Countries and cities are then ranked relative to this baseline, with higher values indicating better healthcare services and lower values indicating poorer services.

Several factors of the healthcare system contribute to the ranking by Numbeo. The satisfaction rate of different components of the health care system is surveyed. According to the satisfaction rate, skill and competency of medical staff in the healthcare system of Qatar is rated as very high with 69.24%; speed in completing examinations and reports is also rated high with 69.50%; equipment for modern diagnosis and treatment is 88.85%; accuracy and completeness in filling out reports are rated high with 70.24%; friendliness and courtesy of the staff is very high at 75.51%; satisfaction with cost is high at 76.52%; and convenience of location is also high at 79.33%.

Satisfaction with responsiveness (waiting) in medical institutions is rated moderate at 55.20%.

According to Health Care Index by Country in 2023 and 2022 midyear ranking Qatar has been ranked in 19th place and in 2021 and 2020 Qatar was in the 20th position.

Also, Qatar has scored 133.7 and ranked 20 in Health Care Expenditure Index by Country 2024 Mid-Year by Numbeo.

This demonstrates that Qatar’s healthcare system has earned global recognition for its distinctiveness and adherence to international standards, garnering trust worldwide.

