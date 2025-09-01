Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), conducted a site visit to the 1,800MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This phase is being developed under the independent power producer (IPP) model with investments of up to AED 5.5 billion.

The projects within the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park implemented by DEWA using the IPP model, form a key foundation for achieving the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 .These strategies aim to provide 100% of Dubai's total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer was accompanied during his tour by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, along with senior officials and engineers from DEWA.

Al Tayer was briefed on the progress of the sixth phase by officials from Shuaa Energy 4. The project is approximately 68.59 % complete with 1000 MW out of the total 1,800MW already operational. Over 2.236 million photovoltaic (PV) solar panels have been installed, with the total number of PV panels set to reach approximately 3.959 million upon the project's completion next year.

The solar park’s current production capacity is 3,860MW, with an additional 800MW under construction. By 2030, the solar park’s total capacity will reach 7,260MW (compared to the original plan of 5,000 MW), with clean energy contributing around 34% of Dubai’s total energy capacity.

The sixth phase of the solar park uses the latest bifacial solar photovoltaic technologies with single-axis tracking. This phase will provide clean energy for approximately 540,000 residences and reduce around 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project spans 20 square kilometres.

