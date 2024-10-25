HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak:

'Plant the Emirates' is a continuation of the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of promoting agriculture and greening of all parts of the UAE to ensure food security and our nation’s sustainable development.

Communities can play a key role in enhancing the national food security by growing their own food and by responsible food consumption.

Volunteer activities and workshops continue across the UAE as part of the 'Agricultural Volunteer Programmes' under the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme.

UAE: As part of the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme’s community events and the 'Agricultural Volunteer Programmes' aimed at engaging community members in strengthening the nation's sustainable food security efforts, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), took a tour of the Emirate of Sharjah today. During the tour, Her Excellency participated in in various planting events and also paid a visit to the wheat farm in Maliha.

The 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme and the 'National Agriculture Centre', which were launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai serve several objectives such as supporting the UAE's agricultural development, enhancing sustainable national food security, fostering new partnerships with the private sector, and expanding green spaces across the UAE, while also ensuring their long-term sustainability.

HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak said: "The 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme marks a new phase in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who inspired Emiratis to take part in planting and greening efforts across the UAE. His vision focused on ensuring food security while supporting the nation's sustainable development across all sectors."

Her Excellency added: "There is growing global awareness of how communities can contribute to the national food security by practising responsible food consumption and cultivating their own food. In the UAE, we are committed to strengthening the connection of communities and sustainable food security in fostering a thriving agricultural sector, where society serves as a key contributor now and in the future. During my tour of the Emirate of Sharjah, we had the opportunity to engage with various community groups, especially students and take part in agricultural activities and workshops. Our visit to the wheat farm in Maliha highlighted a strong interest in agriculture through the use of the latest scientific research and modern farming techniques."

Her Excellency stressed the importance of volunteer activities and workshops as part of the 'Agricultural Volunteer Programmes' under the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme. These programmes will continue over the coming months throughout the UAE.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of the Agriculture & Livestock and CEO of Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), said: The vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to provide healthy and safe food, raise production rates that ensure meeting the consumption of the local community in light of the changes witnessed throughout the world, raise our food security, develop our agricultural technologies, and increase the green area in Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general; to ensure the sustainability of resources.

HE pointed out that the national programme “Plant the Emirates” is the culmination of the state’s efforts and supports agricultural development trends and the enhancement of sustainable national food security. The planting activity in the Maliha and visiting Wheat farm in Maliha by Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak, indicates the need to pay attention to agriculture and preserve sustainable plant and livestock, with the aim of preserving the environment and combating desertification, which is a high priority for the United Arab Emirates, which is taking many measures to enhance sustainable food security.

The tour was attended by several high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, including HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of MOCCAE, HE Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, HE Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector, and HE Amal Abdulrahim, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, Kaltham Ali Kayaf, Director of Animal Development & Health Department, and Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communication Department at the Ministry.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak commenced her tour of the Emirate of Sharjah with a participation in an agricultural activity involving students from Maliha School at Maliha Pasture. During her tour, Her Excellency encouraged students to engage in planting seedlings of various native trees, including Ghaf, Sidr, and Samar.

This was followed by Her Excellency’s visit to the wheat farm in Maliha, accompanied by several media representatives. During the visit, Her Excellency was briefed on the abundant wheat crop, which is a strategic crop both in the UAE and globally, and the Emirate of Sharjah is well-known for it. HE was also informed about the cutting-edge technologies deployed in wheat cultivation and farm management. Her Excellency emphasised the importance of expanding wheat cultivation in the UAE, increasing its productivity, and conducting further research and studies to enhance its productivity in the future.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak also participated in an agricultural workshop along with many youth students. The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment at Victoria International School of Sharjah – Central Region.

During the workshop, the students learnt about agricultural skills, plant care, and the preparation and planting of seedlings both at home and on farms. Her Excellency highlighted the importance of increasing student and youth involvement in agriculture to build a future workforce of skilled professionals, investors, researchers, and decision-makers in the agricultural sector. Her Excellency also discussed with students from various educational backgrounds the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security in the UAE.