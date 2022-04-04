HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company has been named a winner in the Outstanding Cloud Offering category at The Digital Banker’s Middle East & Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2021. HCL Technologies was recognized for being at the forefront of cloud technology implementation, assisting enterprises in driving business growth and enabling superior digital experiences.

HCL Technologies has empowered its banking clients in the region with never-seen-before, holistic, next-generation business-centric cloud adoption strategies. These innovative, future-proof transformation road maps enable organizations to achieve increased operational efficiencies by mapping the economics of changing market dynamics, pricing, business assumptions and planning,.

The Digital Banker is a globally trusted news, business intelligence, research and awards body, servicing the worldwide financial services sector. The Middle East & Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2021 honor and celebrate the region’s preeminent retail banking institutions. These awards of distinction and excellence are given to outstanding organizations and professionals who are pushing boundaries and driving unsurpassed innovation.

