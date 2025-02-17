Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) invites undergraduate students to apply for the ninth edition of its Summer Research Program (SRP).

Scheduled to take place from May 18 to July 10, 2025, the SRP will immerse participants in QBRI’s intensive research environment where they will work under the guidance of distinguished scientists and gain hands-on experience within state-of-the-art laboratories. In keeping with previous years, successful applicants will have the opportunity to tailor their experience to their field of interest and work at QBRI’s Diabetes Research Center, Translational Oncology Research Center, or Neurological Disorders Research Center. They should expect to make contributions to projects focused on biomarker development, stem cells, breast cancer, autism, diabetes, and more.

The program will bolster professional development by offering seminars and workshops that target critical skills needed for successful careers in scientific research. Participants will also have the chance to engage with the wider QBRI community and absorb insights in a diverse range of biomedical fields.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of the program, Dr. Omar Albagha, Acting Executive Director, QBRI, said: “We always look forward to welcoming students to our Summer Research Program. Our successful applicants will join a national center of excellence dedicated to improving and transforming healthcare with the aim of achieving personalized medicine. The knowledge and experience that they will acquire will not only benefit their undergraduate studies but also influence their future research and career paths.”

SRP applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate program in a biological or medical-related science and hold a minimum GPA of 3.0. The top candidates are interviewed before making final admission decisions. Applications must be submitted by February 27th, 2025, at https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/academic-events/QBRI-SRP25

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute

HBKU’s Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) is a pioneering, national research institute, striving to transform healthcare and personalized medicine through translational research, innovation in prevention, diagnosis, as well as treatment of diseases. In doing so, QBRI helps to improve the effectiveness of healthcare and quality of life, particularly for populations in Qatar and the region, while contributing to research of global relevance. For more information about HBKU’s QBRI, visit www.hbku.edu.qa/en/qbri.