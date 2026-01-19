ABU DHABI, UAE - HAYAH Insurance has announced a strategic partnership with Dutch digital-legacy provider Life After Me, becoming the first insurer in the UAE to offer a secure digital life-administration and legacy-planning service as part of its value proposition.

The announcement follows recent HAYAH research showing that 47% of UAE residents do not currently have any formal plan in place to protect their families financially if they were to pass away unexpectedly, with 28% saying they intend to act soon and 19% admitting they have not considered it at all. The findings highlight a significant preparedness gap across age groups, nationalities, and marital statuses, including parents and older adults, despite strong awareness of the importance of family protection.

Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH said ‘At HAYAH, protecting people goes beyond issuing a policy; it means empowering their futures in moments that truly matter. Many families simply don’t know where to begin when it comes to legacy planning. Through this partnership with Life After Me, we are giving our clients a compassionate and secure way to organize their lives, so their loved ones are protected with clarity when it’s needed most’.

Wilbert Heijmans, Founder & CEO of Life After Me said 'This is a watershed moment for our mission. HAYAH’s digital reach and local insight will help us empower people across the region to protect memories, documents and wishes in one trusted place. Our cutting-edge digital platform removes the frantic paperwork hunt and gives families immediate clarity during a very difficult time.'

Initially available to HAYAH’s corporate clients enrolled in Your Employee Protect (YEP) and Your Employee Saver (YES) schemes, Life After Me enables individuals to securely organise essential documents, account details, instructions, and personal information so loved ones can easily access them at the right time. HAYAH plans to extend access to individual products, further broadening the reach of this new benefit.

The partnership enables HAYAH to enhance the value delivered through its products by integrating digital legacy planning into its broader offering, supporting clients beyond their policy. This strengthens employers’ ability to support workforce wellbeing, retention, and long-term financial security, delivering meaningful value beyond traditional Insurance coverage.

About HAYAH Insurance

HAYAH Insurance is the UAE’s digital insurer offering life, health, savings to individuals and corporate clients. Regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities & Commodities Authority, HAYAH delivers simple, secure, and accessible protection solutions through its online platform. In recognition of its innovation and impact, HAYAH was name Life Insurance Company of the Year and awarded for Digital Transformation at leading regional insurance industry awards in 2025.

For more information, visit www.hayah.com

About Life After Me

Life After Me is a Netherlands-based digital legacy platform that enables individuals and families to securely store important documents, account details, wishes, and memories, and share them with trusted appointees at the right moment. The service is GDPR-compliant, ISO 27001 certified, and hosted on EU-based Microsoft Azure servers, and is available both directly to consumers and through partners such as insurers, financial advisers, and employers.

For more information, visit www.lifeafterme.com

