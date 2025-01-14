Abu Dhabi, UAE– HAYAH Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading digital insurance provider, has unveiled Health Protect, an innovative individual health insurance product designed exclusively for the Abu Dhabi market.

With its unwavering commitment to accessibility, transparency, and convenience, HAYAH is redefining the health insurance landscape by offering a fully digital, customer-centric experience.

Responding to Evolving Market Demands

Abu Dhabi's rapid growth and evolving healthcare needs have amplified the demand for flexible, reliable, and accessible insurance solutions. Recent regulatory shifts in the UAE healthcare sector emphasize inclusivity, flexibility, and transparency-aligning closely with the government’s vision of accessible healthcare for all.

“HAYAH has recognized these dynamics and responded by launching Health Protect in Abu Dhabi,” said Mohamed Seghir, Chief Executive Officer. “This unique solution simplifies the process of securing comprehensive health insurance for individuals and families. The launch comes at a time when more residents and expatriates are seeking efficient and user-friendly ways to access quality healthcare coverage.”

Distinction in a Competitive Landscape

In a market dominated by traditional insurance models, HAYAH sets itself apart as the UAE’s leading digital insurer, offering a fully online insurance journey from purchase to claims management.

“In this competitive landscape, Health Protect delivers an unparalleled value proposition,” said Mohamed Seghir. “Customers can complete their entire insurance experience-from policy issuance to claims processing-entirely online. With policy issuance in minutes, automated underwriting, and seamless digital claims management, Health Protect empowers customers with convenience and efficiency, redefining the health insurance experience.”

Health Protect: Redefining Customer-Centricity

HAYAH’s Health Protect integrates advanced technology with customer-focused innovation, offering:

Fully Digital Access: A streamlined online interface allows customers to purchase and manage policies effortlessly, reflecting HAYAH’s dedication to simplicity and flexibility.

A streamlined online interface allows customers to purchase and manage policies effortlessly, reflecting HAYAH’s dedication to simplicity and flexibility. Competitive Pricing: Designed for affordability without compromising coverage, Health Protect meets the needs of a broad demographic.

Designed for affordability without compromising coverage, Health Protect meets the needs of a broad demographic. Partnership with MedNet: Through MedNet’s trusted healthcare network and efficient claims administration, HAYAH ensures swift, transparent claims management, offering peace of mind to policyholders.

Through MedNet’s trusted healthcare network and efficient claims administration, HAYAH ensures swift, transparent claims management, offering peace of mind to policyholders. Automated Underwriting: AI-driven underwriting delivers faster, more personalized outcomes while minimizing manual intervention.

Driving Innovation in UAE Health Insurance

Health Protect exemplifies HAYAH’s commitment to innovation in the UAE’s health insurance industry. By embracing digitalization, HAYAH enhances the accessibility and affordability of health insurance while supporting the nation’s vision for healthcare digital transformation.

“We are excited to introduce Health Protect to the Abu Dhabi market,” added Adel Benachour, Executive Director - Head of Life & Health. “Our digital-first approach removes traditional barriers, streamlining the insurance journey and providing Abu Dhabi residents with comprehensive protection-quickly and conveniently.”

Through Health Protect, HAYAH continues to set new benchmarks in the UAE health insurance sector. It ensures a modern, customer-driven experience tailored to today’s dynamic market needs.

About HAYAH Insurance Company:

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital-first life insurance and financial services provider in the UAE. Committed to enhancing financial security and well-being, HAYAH offers a wide range of innovative and customer-centric insurance solutions tailored to the needs of both individuals and businesses. Leveraging advanced technology, HAYAH ensures that its products are accessible, seamless, and affordable, solidifying its reputation as a trusted and respected name in the industry.

Website: https://hayah.com/