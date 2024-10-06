In Celebration of World Teachers' Day:Dubai, United Arab Emirates,

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences celebrated World Teachers' Day by honoring educators and presenting appreciation gifts to the winners of the previous cycle at both local and Gulf levels. This initiative acknowledges their significant efforts and contributions in shaping future generations and advancing educational standards.

In conjunction with the celebration, the Foundation participated in the accompanying exhibition of the 3rd International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers, held under the theme "Linguistic Investment: Promising Horizons and a Tool for Innovation," organized by the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Sharjah Education Academy on October 5 and 6. The Foundation was represented by a delegation of educational experts and administrators.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, said: “On World Teachers' Day, we express our profound gratitude for the crucial role teachers play in building the future of nations. We firmly believe that education is the pillar of societal progress, achieved through nurturing a generation that embodies values, principles, and the ability to innovate and contribute to community development.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi also highlighted the Foundation’s participation in the 3rd International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers as part of its broader strategy to enhance its presence both locally and internationally. His Excellency stressed the priority given to the Arabic language, which holds great significance in promoting Arab culture and elevating the global stature of the language. This aligns with the Foundation’s mission to support education and educators at the local and global levels.