On 19 March each year, the world celebrates the International Day of Digital Learning, an occasion that reflects the structural transformation taking place in the education sector. Digital transformation is no longer merely a developmental option; it has become a strategic pathway reshaping learning systems and knowledge production globally.

In the United Arab Emirates, this day represents an extension of a forward-looking national vision that has positioned educational innovation at the heart of development, reinforcing the country’s standing among the world’s most advanced nations in adopting smart learning models and driving the knowledge transformation.

In this context, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) stands out as a leading institutional model that has not only kept pace with digital transformation but has actively contributed to shaping its frameworks and expanding its impact. Since its establishment as the region’s first accredited smart university, HBMSU has adopted an educational philosophy grounded in flexibility, sustainability, and the alignment of knowledge with the needs of the digital economy.

Within this model, education is no longer confined to a traditional academic pathway but has evolved into a continuous learning ecosystem that spans all stages of life. Through its lifelong learning model, the University provides a fully integrated digital knowledge environment that responds to the needs of individuals and institutions, redefining the relationship between the learner and knowledge in terms of accessibility, flexibility, and measurable outcomes.

The University’s smart learning platform, “Cloud Campus,” represents one of the key pillars enabling this transformation. It offers a flexible educational environment that allows access to knowledge anytime and anywhere, supported by intelligent learning technologies and advanced digital content that enhances engagement and enables the measurement of learning outcomes.

Today, digital transformation in education has become a key indicator of the readiness of nations and their economies. Educational institutions are now expected to prepare generations capable of critical thinking, adapting to change, producing knowledge, and actively contributing to an innovation-driven economy.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “The International Day of Digital Learning is an opportunity to reaffirm that smart education is no longer simply about tools and technologies; it is a comprehensive system measured by its impact and outcomes. At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we continue to develop flexible and sustainable learning models that place the learner at the centre of the educational process while linking knowledge to the requirements of the digital economy.”

He added: “Educational innovation at the university is a strategic choice aligned with the UAE’s vision to build a competitive knowledge-based economy. We will continue advancing the lifelong learning ecosystem, expanding access to high-quality education, and empowering individuals and institutions to achieve future readiness grounded in competence and adaptability.”

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University reaffirms its ongoing commitment to developing innovative educational models, building strategic international partnerships, and leveraging advanced technologies to enhance the quality of educational outcomes—ensuring that people remain at the heart of the learning process and the foundation of its impact.

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