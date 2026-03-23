A high-level delegation from Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) conducted a strategic visit to Arizona State University (ASU) in the United States, aimed at exploring opportunities for academic and institutional collaboration, while gaining insights into leading global practices in artificial intelligence, digital education, and educational innovation.

The delegation was led by His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the University, and included a number of academic and administrative leaders. The visit featured a series of institutional meetings and strategic engagements in Phoenix, Arizona.

The visit focused on exploring collaboration opportunities to support the development of new academic and professional initiatives at HBMSU, most notably the School of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, as well as the Global Academy for Commodities. These initiatives aim to advance the design of innovative academic programs delivered through the University’s smart learning model, while reinforcing HBMSU’s role as a leading regional hub for digital education and innovation, in alignment with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy driven by advanced technologies.

During the visit, the delegation held a high-level meeting with Professor Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University, and Dr. Chris Howard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Discussions explored prospects for collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital education, and lifelong learning, as well as shared perspectives on the future of higher education amid rapid digital transformation.

The delegation also met with several leading institutional units, including EdPlus, which specializes in large-scale digital learning models; Knowledge Enterprise, focused on applied research and innovation; and Enterprise Technology, which leads ASU’s digital and technological infrastructure. These engagements provided valuable insights into ASU’s experience in leveraging digital technologies and artificial intelligence to scale education while maintaining academic quality and institutional sustainability.

In addition, discussions covered work-integrated learning (WIL) models, the development of stackable credential programs, and flexible professional learning pathways—approaches that align closely with HBMSU’s vision of delivering flexible, lifelong learning experiences that enhance learners’ readiness for evolving labor market demands.

As part of exploring ASU’s integrated innovation ecosystem, the delegation visited the Thunderbird School of Global Management, one of the world’s leading institutions in executive education and global leadership, as well as the SkySong innovation hub, which hosts startups and research and development centers. The delegation reviewed models of collaboration between universities and industry in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The HBMSU delegation also presented the University’s stackable credentials model, which enables learners to build flexible learning pathways that combine professional certifications with academic degrees within an integrated framework supporting lifelong learning. This model was well received by ASU officials, who commended HBMSU’s approach in linking academic education with professional skills and labor market needs.

Commenting on the visit, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “This visit reflects HBMSU’s commitment to building knowledge partnerships with leading global academic institutions, in support of our vision to develop an advanced smart learning ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence and digital technologies. Gaining insights into innovative institutional practices at Arizona State University enables us to leverage global best practices in shaping the future of education and strengthening alignment between education, the economy, and labor market needs.”

His Excellency added that the University views artificial intelligence as a key driver in redesigning higher education systems, enabling learners to pursue flexible educational pathways that integrate academic knowledge, practical application, and innovation.

This visit comes as part of HBMSU’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its international presence and expand its network of academic partnerships with leading global universities, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital education and knowledge innovation.

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