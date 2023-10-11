Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has retained its commitment to setting an industry benchmark for business continuity and providing exceptional operational services to passengers and stakeholders. The airport received recertification to ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Systems from BSI (British Standards Institution), which showcases Hamad International Airport’s testament to safeguarding its business, commercial stakeholders and passengers from global threats and disruptions.

The ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems certification is a highly regarded global accolade, which Hamad International Airport obtained in 2020, demonstrating the airport’s resilient and robust business continuity planning. The airport was one of the first in the world to achieve the recognition from BSI.

The certification underscores Hamad International Airport’s strategy to ensure smooth operations and business recovery at all times, and the airport’s position to adapt its processes when faced with global disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic and managing mega global events including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which saw football fans arrive and depart from the State of Qatar.

Commenting on the achievement, Michael McMillan, Senior Vice President Operations & Facilities Management at Hamad International Airport, said: “This is an important accomplishment for Hamad International Airport, as it underpins our robust business model, and our commitment to being the best airport in the world for passengers and commercial partners. To ensure passengers have an unparalleled airport journey and smooth experience, we adhere to the utmost safety and security standards.”

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director, Assurance IMETA at BSI said: “Hamad International Airport’s commitment to business continuity helps ensure it can continue its operations throughout a disruption, minimizing the impact on employees, customers and society. BSI congratulates Hamad International Airport on its certification to the international standard for Business Continuity Management (ISO 22301). This achievement demonstrates its ability to protect against, reduce the likelihood of, and ensure it can recover from any disruptive incidents."

As part of the annual assessment, Hamad International Airport underwent a rigorous auditing process, which included a re-assessment of its initial commitment when obtaining the certification and multiple departmental evaluation of the procedures to invoke business continuity plans and encourage a swift recovery.

Hamad International Airport was one of the first in the global airport industry to receive the ISO 55001-2014 Asset Management System and ISO/IEC 20000-1 Information Technology Service Management from BSI. Additionally, Hamad International Airport was the first in the top 5 ‘Best Airport in the World’ category by SKYTRAX World Airport Awards to achieve the ISO 22301 certification in 2020, and is once again a contender to win the world-renowned SKYTRAX’s ‘World’s Best Airport’ 2024 award.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport's commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

