Doha, Qatar: Under the partnership of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced that Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines commences new operations to the award-winning airport from Beijing and Xiamen, China.

Operating on two routes, the first route commenced on 20 October 2023 with daily flights from Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The aircraft is a Boeing 787-9, with a total of 287 seats. The second route has commenced on 31 October 2023 with two flights per week from Xiamen to Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The aircraft in operation is the Boeing 787-9 with 287 seats.

Based in Xiamen, China, Xiamen Airlines was founded in 1984 and is the first airline in China to operate independently as an enterprise. The airline operates nearly 400 domestic and international routes from Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Fuzhou Changle International Airport and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport – with 3,500 to 4,000 flights per week carrying nearly 40 million passengers per year.

The recent relaxation of travel restrictions by the Chinese government, including the lifting of the ban on Chinese group travelers for over 70 countries in August 2023 is expected to boost the return of outbound Chinese tourists – which reached 155 million in 2019. Xiamen Airlines' new operations from Beijing Daxing International Airport and Xiamen to Hamad International Airport will play a vital role in accommodating the anticipated increase in traffic and further solidify the airport’s position as a preferred hub for Chinese tourists, supported by its extensive global network.

The airport’s recent partnerships continue to highlight Qatar's commitment to enhancing its tourism offerings in alignment with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 – showcasing the importance of Hamad International Airport's innovative air service development strategy, which has proven instrumental in facilitating numerous airlines' seamless establishment of routes to and from the airport.

Continuously transforming the aviation industry with innovative experiences, Hamad International Airport continues to create memorable experiences for all its passengers.

-Ends-

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World’s Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. Passengers who have experienced the airport’s award-winning services and facilities can visit Skytrax’s World Airport Survey website and vote for the airport. WORLD’S BEST AIRPORT: https://www.worldairportsurvey.com/Surveys/AR_Airport/best_airport.html

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com