Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced it has relaunched its convenient premium valet parking services, now offering even greater value-added benefits to its ever-growing number of passengers. The service, available at the departure curbside near gate 1, is limited to those staying for a minimum of one day.

In addition to securely parking vehicles in the premium car park within the short-term parking area, passengers can now avail the following unique benefits:

Drop-off at the Departures curbside near gate 1 at the dedicated valet parking slot.

Passengers will be welcomed by valet staff who will provide instant assistance.

Complimentary porterage service available for departing passengers with luggage.

Complimentary exterior vehicle wash.

Continuous communication with valet staff for the duration of the service.

Vehicles will be ready for pick-up at the departures curbside upon arrival.

To ensure the utmost convenience for passengers, the premium valet service is a ticketless and cashless process. Passengers will receive an e-ticket via WhatsApp or SMS to retrieve their vehicles.

Since its inauguration in 2014, Hamad International Airport has been committed to providing exceptional experiences for all its visitors and passengers. As the gateway to the State of Qatar and the Middle East, the airport continues to solidify its position as the airport of choice for global travelers.

