Dubai, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE paid a visit to the esteemed ‘Car of the Future’ showcase at the e& stand on the first day of GITEX Global 2022, taking in the Cadillac InnerSpace Concept - a dramatic, two-passenger electric and fully autonomous luxury vehicle

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied on a walk-around and overview of the Cadillac InnerSpace Concept, which is the brand’s vision of mobility centered around safety, wellness and increased personal time. Featuring AI-driven biometric input and interfaces, accessible via a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display, it allows passengers to select from Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery themes for their drive.

InnerSpace forms part of a trio of visionary automobiles from The Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio, also including PersonalSpace (VTOL) and SocialSpace (PAV). The portfolio solves future customers’ complex daily transportation needs whilst acknowledging their desires for experiential fulfilment and ethical product choices.

The InnerSpace concept exemplifies what the future of mobility could look like within the Arab world and will remain on display until the closing of GITEX 2022.

-Ends-

FOR MORE INFORMATION, please contact Fadi Tadros at fadi.tadros@gm.com.

About Cadillac

Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. Today, Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology. More information on Cadillac appears at www.cadillacarabia.com. Cadillac's media website with information, images and video can be found at media.cadillac.com.

About e&

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.