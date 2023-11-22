The facility aims to expand into other areas such as Abu Dhabi and suburban communities like Mirdif

Dubai: - One of the key trends in the education market in the UAE is rising awareness of early education. The early education market in the UAE has grown, with the increasing awareness among parents about the importance of the first three years of childhood and the increasing criticality of education in those years. Studies suggest that the education market size in the UAE is expected to grow by USD 718 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

In lieu of the same, Gymboree, the renowned early learning and play center, announced the opening of its latest branch in November at the vibrant Springs Souk Dubai. Strategically chosen for its untapped potential and accessibility to a diverse range of communities, the new branch is set to provide a unique and unparalleled experience for parents and their young children.

Families in Dubai can enjoy the fantastic play area at Gymboree Springs Souk Dubai, where children can immerse themselves in a world of excitement, forge new friendships, and ignite their passion for exploration through our thrilling 'Gymbo Around the World' escapades," said Rumana Mowjee Managing Partner at Gymboree. "It's not just playtime; it's a place where children cultivate essential skills under the guidance of skilled educators, all tailored to the young ones of Dubai with utmost delight and attention.”

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, the Springs Souk aims to offer the thriving communities surrounding the center easy access to Gymboree's signature programs, fostering early childhood development through play-based learning.

The key USP of this new branch lies in its substantial size, being twice as large as the current location, and its captivating theme that celebrates travel and exploration. The captivating ambiance, adorned with planes, hot air balloons, and other travel elements, will undoubtedly captivate the imaginations of young minds.

As part of its commitment to the community, Gymboree will offer a free preview class, allowing parents and children to experience the enriching environment firsthand. Additionally, early bird registrations will avail a 10% discount, adding further incentive for families to join the Gymboree community.

Looking ahead, Gymboree has ambitious plans to positively impact the life of every child across Dubai through its programs at the new location. The facility aims to expand into other areas such as Abu Dhabi and suburban communities like Mirdif further reflecting Gymboree's commitment to reaching a wider audience and making a difference in the early learning landscape.

Gymboree sets itself apart from the competition with its rich legacy of over 40 years and a global presence in 700+ locations. The brand prides itself on high standards of training and an unparalleled understanding of early childhood education.

For more information about Gymboree and its programs, visit the official website at https://gymboreeclasses.ae/

-Ends-