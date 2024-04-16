Gulf Warehousing Company — one of the fastest-growing companies in the MENA region — is unveiling its latest initiative: integrating vision-picking technology into supply chain operations. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, GWC is the first logistics company in Qatar to implement vision-picking technology, leading the way toward a more efficient, accurate, and safe future for logistics.

Vision picking is a transformative, cutting-edge technology that revolutionizes single and multi-order picking, using computer vision systems, cameras, and augmented reality (AR) devices to help the staff to identify and select items from warehouse locations accurately and efficiently. The initiative optimizes warehouse operations, improving accuracy through providing visual instructions that reduce human error margins; increasing efficiency by helping the staff find and pick items faster; and enhancing inventory management and visibility through real-time tracking options.

The integration of vision picking in GWC's warehouse operations has resulted in a notable increase in picking speed. By automating the picking process, the technology has reduced the time and effort required by the human workforce, optimizing warehouse operations, and increasing productivity. Additionally, through its prioritization of workplace safety and its integration with existing protocols, vision picking has provided a safer working environment for GWC's workforce.

"Our pioneering efforts in adopting innovative solutions mark a significant step forward in enhancing the logistics landscape, aligning with our commitment to Qatar’s sustainable development goals. “This approach underscores our dedication to driving efficiency, accuracy, and safety in warehouse operations, ensuring unparalleled service excellence for our clients," stated GWC Group CEO Ranjeev Menon.

GWC emerges as a leading example of innovation and adaptability amid the industry’s changing dynamics, poised to navigate forthcoming challenges and prepared to establish pioneering standards of excellence in logistics and supply chain sector.

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

