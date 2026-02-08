Doha, Qatar — Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) recorded strong business momentum in its participation in the third edition of Web Summit Qatar 2026, receiving approximately 2,300 business licensing applications, up from around 1,600 applications in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 44%.

During the four-day event, more than 300 companies completed registration on the QFC platform, reflecting robust conversion and strong interest across priority sectors. Applications were concentrated in digital transformation, fintech, consulting services, project management, and innovation-led activities, underlining Qatar’s growing appeal as a regional hub for knowledge-based and technology-driven businesses.

The increase in demand was driven by QFC’s competitive incentives package introduced during the Summit. This included the waiver of registration and annual renewal fees for the first three years, alongside internationally aligned tax incentives designed to support early-stage growth and long-term business sustainability.

Throughout the Summit, QFC engaged extensively with local and international stakeholders, holding strategic meetings and discussions that resulted in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening the QFC ecosystem and accelerating sector-specific growth.

In support of digital innovation and fintech development, QFC signed an MoU with the Global Blockchain Business Council to provide QFC-licensed companies with access to global best practices and regulatory perspectives in blockchain, digital assets, tokenisation, and emerging technologies. The partnership also strengthens international connectivity for companies aligned with Qatar’s digital economy agenda.

To support sectoral diversification, QFC signed an MoU with Aspire Zone Foundation to advance the sports industry in Qatar, with a focus on startups and multinational companies. The collaboration includes joint initiatives, marketing activities, and incentive packages designed to attract sports-related businesses, support their establishment within the QFC platform, and foster innovation and sustainable growth.

As part of its commitment to delivering value-added services to its registered entities, QFC also signed an MoU with Qatar Insurance Company to provide integrated insurance and risk management solutions for QFC-licensed firms, enhancing business resilience and operational readiness.

In the financial services domain, QFC entered into an MoU with Al Dar Exchange, a financial institution with strong national and international reach. The partnership offers preferential financial services to QFC-licensed companies and QFCA employees, supporting client engagement while ensuring access to reliable services aligned with QFCA’s regulatory and commercial standards.

QFC further strengthened its support framework through an MoU with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, aimed at supporting both new and existing companies within the QFC ecosystem. The collaboration provides integrated services covering company registration, post-incorporation support, access to research and technical expertise, intellectual property awareness, and joint incentive programmes, while facilitating international market access and business growth.

Representatives from QFC also participated in several panel discussions alongside key national stakeholders, including the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, Qatar Development Bank, and Invest Qatar. These discussions focused on startup establishment and scale-up, access to capital, regulatory support, infrastructure, and international connectivity, reinforcing QFC’s role as a central enabler of business competitiveness and long-term growth in Qatar.

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

MEDIA CONTACT

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa