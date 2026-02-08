Kuwait: Warba Bank launched the newly redesigned and fully upgraded Marketplace within its mobile banking app, marking a step forward in enhancing its customers’ digital banking experience. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the enhanced Marketplace reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to digital innovation and to delivering a secure, seamless and fully integrated customer experience.

The upgraded Marketplace has been developed as part of Warba Bank’s broader digital strategy, aimed at enabling customers to manage a wide range of daily needs through a single, unified digital platform. Designed to go beyond traditional banking services, the Marketplace brings together essential lifestyle services in one convenient and secure environment, helping customers save time and effort while enjoying greater flexibility and control.

With a refreshed interface that prioritizes ease of use and intuitive navigation, the Marketplace offers customers a smooth and reliable digital journey. It features a comprehensive range of services tailored to modern lifestyles, including the ability to purchase digital vouchers for leading global retailers and platforms, as well as gift cards from a variety of brands for online or in-store use.

In line with its focus on delivering added value, Warba Bank has also introduced a dedicated section within the Marketplace for exclusive offers, discounts and promotional codes from selected partners and brands. These benefits are designed to enrich customers’ everyday experiences and provide advantages that are not available through other channels.

The Marketplace is structured around key service categories, including electronic payment services, discounts, a premium services hub, digital vouchers, and gift-giving options. All services are consolidated within the app, allowing customers to easily access offers, track updates, and review previous purchases through a dedicated, secure interface. This integrated approach ensures transparency, convenience, and peace of mind, enabling customers to monitor and manage their transactions with confidence.

Commenting on the launch, Nasser Maher Al-Mutawa, Head of the Digital Group at Warba Bank, said: “The launch of the enhanced Marketplace marks an important milestone in our efforts to deliver a truly integrated, customer-centric digital experience. We believe the future of banking lies in seamlessly combining financial and everyday services within one secure and trusted platform. This upgrade is not simply a redesign; it reflects our vision of positioning Warba Bank as a digital partner in our customers’ daily lives, offering convenience, security and exclusive value through a single touchpoint.”

Al-Mutawa added that the new Marketplace further reinforces Warba Bank’s role as a leading provider of advanced digital solutions, supporting higher levels of customer satisfaction while contributing to the broader digital transformation vision of Kuwait.

The enhanced Marketplace builds on the strong foundation established over previous years, during which it served as a reliable platform for a wide range of digital services. These included prepaid mobile recharge cards for local telecom operators, internet subscription vouchers, and an extensive selection of digital gift cards for international retailers, entertainment platforms, and gaming services. The Marketplace also gained strong customer adoption through its fast and secure payment capabilities and attractive discount offerings, becoming a daily digital companion for many users. Today, it enters a new phase that integrates these core services with additional logistical features, curated offers, and exclusive benefits.

Warba Bank is among the banks that have achieved notable progress in a relatively short period, securing a strong position in Islamic digital banking. With one of the largest shareholder bases among local banks, Warba Bank remains closely connected to all segments of society. This latest development further underscores the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering high-quality, customer-focused financial solutions.​​​​