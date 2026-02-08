The future of longevity medicine will be unveiled at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, as Dr Robin Chatterjee, Consultant in Musculoskeletal, Sport & Exercise Medicine, announces the upcoming launch of a pioneering Human Longevity Clinic at The London Clinic, in collaboration with Northwestern Medicine.

Dr Chatterjee will present “Longevity Medicine: The Future in London” on the ABHI UK Pavilion on Tuesday 10 February 2026 (3:00–3:30pm), highlighting London’s emergence as a global centre for evidence-based longevity medicine and reinforcing the UK’s growing role in international and MENA healthcare tourism.

Longevity medicine is a rapidly evolving discipline focused on extending healthspan - the years of life spent in good physical, cognitive and emotional health - while delaying the onset of age-related disease.

“Longevity medicine is not about simply living longer,” said Dr Chatterjee. “It’s about helping people live longer and healthier, preserving quality of life and independence for as long as possible.”

At the heart of the new clinic is the Human Longevity Clinic (HLC), a first-of-its-kind clinical and research facility developed through a collaboration between The London Clinic and Northwestern Medicine - both globally respected, non-profit healthcare institutions.

The HLC will be the first longevity clinic embedded within a leading world class, large, independent medical centre in the UK or Europe.

Using advanced diagnostics, artificial intelligence and the latest medical research, the clinic assesses a patient’s biological age - how old the body appears based on a range of biomarkers and functional measures- rather than chronological age, which simply reflects the number of years since birth.

“A person may be 30 years old chronologically, yet have the cardiovascular health of someone decades older,” Dr Chatterjee explained. “This clinic allows us to measure that difference and act on it.”

Patients attending the Longevity Clinic will undergo comprehensive, evidence-based assessments, including full-body imaging; cardiovascular evaluation; neurological and cognitive assessment; advanced blood profiling and biomarker analysis; DNA methylation and epigenetic testing; retinal scanning providing cardiovascular and neurological insights; and AI-driven data analysis and pattern recognition.

Each patient will receive a detailed longevity report benchmarked against peers, followed by a personalised management plan designed to optimise long-term health and delay age-related decline.

Dr Chatterjee brings a rare multidisciplinary background to longevity medicine, with training in General Practice in the UK, Anaesthetics in Australia, Functional Medicine in the United States, alongside specialist training in Sport, Exercise & Musculoskeletal (SEM) Medicine in the UK.

He has worked across the NHS in the UK, Queensland Health in Australia, private healthcare in London, Elite Sport (English Premier League, Lawn Tennis Association, Team GB Athletics) and dance (The Royal Ballet) - as well as military rehabilitation services in both the UK and Australia. Now based at The London Clinic in London’s Harley Street Health District, he is widely recognised as a leading clinician in complex musculoskeletal problems, symptoms of unknown cause and non-surgical regenerative treatments.

Founded over 85 years ago, The London Clinic is the UK’s oldest independent private hospital and a globally recognised centre of medical excellence. The launch of the Longevity Clinic further strengthens London’s position as a world-leading destination for advanced, preventative and precision medicine.

With strong interest from the Middle East, the clinic is expected to attract patients from across the MENA region seeking trusted, evidence-based longevity care within a highly respected academic medical environment.

“This is a one-of-a-kind clinic,” said Dr Chatterjee. “It brings together world-class diagnostics, leading UK physicians, cutting-edge research and personalised medicine in a way that is not currently available in the Middle East.”

World Health Expo Dubai - formerly Arab Health - is where the global healthcare community comes together to drive innovation and progress. Taking place from 9–12 February 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the event will welcome over 270,000 professionals and 4,800 exhibitors from 180+ countries.

