Mohamed Ezzat, Co-Founder and CEO of Bosta, participated in RiseUp Summit 2026, the largest annual event for entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East and Africa. The summit took place at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo from February 5 to 7, 2026, under the theme “The Turning Point.”

RiseUp Summit serves as a key platform for knowledge exchange and for discussing the challenges facing startups, while also spotlighting the latest trends in investment, technology, and building scalable companies, contributing to a supportive environment for entrepreneurship in Egypt and regional markets.

As part of a strategic step reflecting the integration of roles between the private sector and entrepreneurship support platforms, RiseUp announced a strategic partnership with Bosta. The partnership aims to support startups by providing innovative logistics solutions that help them scale and grow, in addition to fostering knowledge exchange and building effective partnerships that serve the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Egypt and the region. This collaboration comes within the framework of a shared vision to enhance innovation, enable startups to overcome operational challenges, and support their journey toward regional and global expansion.

During the summit, Mohamed Ezzat also participated in a panel discussion titled “M&A or IPO?”, which explored different exit strategies for startups—between mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings (IPO)—in light of economic shifts and the challenges facing emerging markets.

The panel featured a number of leading figures from the investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem, including:

Mohamed Okasha – Managing Partner at DisrupTech Ventures

– Managing Partner at DisrupTech Ventures Mohamed Aboulnaga – Executive Chairman, Exits

– Executive Chairman, Exits Hossam Ali – Co-Founder & CEO at Yozo

– Co-Founder & CEO at Yozo Essam Hawash – Founder & CEO at Mada Capital

Panelists discussed the key factors that determine the most suitable exit path for each company, the importance of timing, and startups’ readiness in terms of governance, business models, and the ability to achieve sustainable growth.

In this context, Mohamed Ezzat, CEO of Bosta, stated:

“Although Egypt is the largest market in the region in terms of size and opportunity, startups need from day one to design their products and business models with scalability across regional and global markets in mind, to ensure real and sustainable growth.”

He added that focusing on building scalable solutions that can adapt to the requirements of different markets has become a critical factor in attracting investment and unlocking new growth opportunities, whether through partnerships or future exit options.

It is worth noting that Bosta is one of the leading companies in logistics and delivery solutions in Egypt, offering technology-driven, end-to-end services that support e-commerce businesses by improving the efficiency of shipping and delivery operations, thereby accelerating growth and enhancing their ability to scale within the Egyptian market and across the region.