The Postgraduate Programs Will Redefine International Standards in Humanitarian Leadership Empowering the Next Generation of Global Leaders

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The DIHAD Humanitarian College has entered into an academic alliance with Italy’s renowned LUISS University to launch postgraduate programs in Sustainable Humanitarian Action and International Cooperation. By merging academic excellence with high-level implementation knowledge, this pioneering collaboration establishes a new international benchmark for higher education in the sector. LUISS University currently holds the 25th global position for Politics and International Studies in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. Starting with this year’s intake of the world’s first Master’s Degree Program in Sustainable Humanitarian Action, the partnership is designed to empower a new generation of leaders with the multidisciplinary skills required to navigate and solve the world's most complex humanitarian challenges.

In a world increasingly defined by the problems arising from climate displacement, systemic conflict, and economic fragmentation, the traditional paradigms of emergency relief are no longer sufficient to protect human dignity and deliver sustainable development. The postgraduate programs in Sustainable Humanitarian Action and International Cooperation are a direct response to the imperative need for trained professionals to lead humanitarian action. Established as an elite intellectual touchpoint for the next generation of global responders, it is a definitive mandate for change driven by the UAE’s vision for a more compassionate world.

The origin of this landmark alliance between DIHAD Humanitarian College and LUISS University lies in the urgent need to bridge the gap between academic theory and the uncompromising realities of fieldwork. The university has long served as the cornerstone for Italy’s political and economic leadership. By integrating the LUISS School of Government’s sophisticated analytical frameworks with the operational frontline expertise of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, the program creates a comprehensive system of learning. This is where the statecraft of ancient Rome meets the humanitarian innovation of Dubai.

The LUISS School of Government contributes to the university’s strong international standing, as seen by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. This ranking system is the most extensive global evaluation of higher education, identifying the world's top institutions across 55 specific academic disciplines, such as Politics and International Studies.

The teaching philosophy of the postgraduate programs is research-intensive, training students to develop a sustainable mindset. The curricula are engineered to transform students into leaders who do not just react to suffering but resolve the structural inefficiencies that allow it to persist.

This year’s Master’s Degree Program in Sustainable Humanitarian Action spans 16 months of intensive hybrid engagement, and the program’s 9 modules represent a comprehensive deep dive into the mechanics of humanitarian action and response to help those who are suffering and in need, by focusing on sustainability, innovation, technology, leadership, and strategic management.

From the procedural complexity of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Ethics to the evolving frontiers of Innovation and Digital Transformation in Humanitarian Action, the coursework is designed to train humanitarian diplomats. The program is a well-balanced mix of physical lectures, online sessions, and immersive study visits, and students are exposed to the pulse of global governance. The curriculum covers everything from foundational humanitarianism to the high-altitude world of international affairs and diplomacy.

At the heart of this global academic alliance between DIHAD Humanitarian College and LUISS University is the vision that education is not a passive acquisition of data, but a dynamic instrument for global peace and stability. The collaboration is anchored by the conviction that the humanitarian sector must professionalise its empathy to meet the scale of modern catastrophe.

“We are not simply awarding degrees; we are preparing leaders who will be responsible for real decisions in humanitarian crises,” stated H.E. Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB; Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region. “When lives are at risk, silence delays action, and may cost lives. By combining the fundamentals of statecraft with the relentless innovation and humanitarian vision of the UAE, we are delivering postgraduate programs focused on strategy, coordination, and accountability. Our students do not study history as theory; they learn how to design policy, manage complexity, and deliver impact in the field. The programs will ensure our graduates are prepared to act where others hesitate, and to serve communities that cannot afford delay and need urgent help.”

The value of each program is underscored by the formidable professional calibre of its participants. Over a four-year period, the DIHAD Humanitarian College has admitted 128 students hailing from 93 nationalities and 125 organisations for the Master’s Degree Program in Sustainable Humanitarian Action.

For 2026-2027, the master’s program batch maintains this standard of excellence, featuring 33 students from 31 nationalities representing 32 global organisations. This is not a classroom of novices; it is a strategic nerve centre of experts.

The data supports the efficacy of this model: a staggering 97% of participants rate the program quality as excellent, while 96% report a profound level of intellectual engagement.

To lead such an intellectual student body, the program has assembled a faculty that constitutes a global directory of the world’s most influential humanitarian minds. These educators have stood at the helm of history’s most pressing crises, offering students direct access to the lessons learned from the highest levels of the United Nations and the European Commission.

The faculty includes, Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Mr. Amin Awad, President of the Foundation Council, DCAF Genève Center for Security Governance; Former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine; Senior Fellow, Advanced Leadership Initiative, Harvard University, and Professor Dr. Michael A. Köhler, Grand Bargain Ambassador; Professor at the College of Europe, Bruges; Former Deputy Director General, DG ECHO. They are joined by Ms. Ann Encontre, Former Director of the Ethics Office, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Geneva; Mr. Claus Sorensen, Senior Adviser on Resilience, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, Norwegian Refugee Council and Former Director-General, ECHO; Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation; Dr. Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and Representative to the GCC Countries, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); Mr. Mario Stephan, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships, Center for Civilians in Conflict; Dr. Mukesh Kapila, Professor Emeritus, Global Health & Humanitarian Affairs, University of Manchester; Prof. Randolph Kent, Director, Humanitarian Futures; Director and Senior Research Associate, Royal United Services Institute; Visiting Professor, African Leadership Centre; King’s College, London; Drs. Yannick du Pont, Member of the Development Cooperation Committee at the Dutch Advisory Council on International Affairs and Founder of Spark, Amsterdam; and H.E. Amb. Dr. Zoran Jolevski, Former Minister of Defence, Vice Rector, European University – Skopje, Senior Fellow, Harvard University; an Ambassador to the United States and Secretary General of the Cabinet of the late President Boris Trajkovski. These mentors do not teach from textbooks; they teach from experience. This ensures that every graduate is equipped with both the analytical tools of a scholar and the practical competencies of a seasoned diplomat. The program’s outcomes are designed to be immediate and transformative.

Every graduate departs having taken the DIHAD Humanitarian Oath, a solemn commitment to serve humanity and to uphold the principles of peace and justice with unshakeable integrity. This oath is the moral compass that guides the technical expertise acquired during academic journey. Compassion is the motive, but competence is the tool.

In the final analysis, the postgraduate programs are imperative in a world in transition and will serve as a benchmark of academic excellence. As the DIHAD Humanitarian College looks to grow its academic presence, it solidifies its position as a global trailblazer in the field of humanitarianism and advanced education.

About DIHAD Humanitarian College:

The DIHAD Humanitarian College is a leading academic institution focused on advancing sustainable development through specialised humanitarian education. The College aims to empower the next generation of humanitarian professionals with the necessary skills and leadership mindset to lead global humanitarian action and response to those who are suffering and in need, it is committed to providing a structured academic environment for professionals and practitioners devoted to serving communities and strengthening humanitarian response worldwide.

About LUISS University (School of Government):

The LUISS School of Government (SoG) is a leading graduate institution dedicated to advanced education for high-level public and private officials engaged in political and governmental decision-making. Established in 2010, SoG has progressively consolidated its position as one of Europe’s leading centres for postgraduate teaching and research in the fields of public policy, governance, and international affairs.