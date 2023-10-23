Cairo: GV Investments, one of the leading real estate developers, announces its participation in the Third World Construction Championship, which took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg under the patronage of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Construction, Housing and Utilities.

This participation aligns with GV Investments' vision, which aims to achieve sustainable economic and social development, enhance economic relations between Egypt and other countries, and reaffirm the company's commitment to industrial development and attracting investments. Eng. Sherif Hamouda, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at GV Investments participated in an open dialogue session in the presence of the Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg, heads of several Russian banks, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Industry and Trade, and some heads of companies specializing in modern industrial technology from Russia and Asia.

Commenting on GV Investments' participation in this championship, Eng. Sherif Hamouda, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at GV Investments, said, "We are pleased to participate in this global championship, which included major construction and building companies from around the world, especially under the esteemed patronage of the Russian President and various Russian ministries. It provided us with an important opportunity to showcase the advantages of Tarboul Industrial City, one of the largest and most comprehensive industrial cities in Egypt and the region. At the same time, the championship served as a pivotal interactive platform that featured discussions and future insights regarding the construction and building industry worldwide. This participation is part of a series of successful engagements for our company at international conferences and exhibitions, underscoring our unwavering commitment to promoting international dialogue and achieving Egypt's sustainable development in line with Egypt Vision 2030."

Tarboul City, the largest smart industrial city in Egypt, is strategically located in the Giza Governorate on a vast 109 million square meter expanse. Its strategic positioning near the primary road network allows for easy access to and from various governorates across the country, making it an appealing investment destination. The goal of this city is to connect Upper Egypt with the economic centers in the Delta region, and it is anticipated to serve as a thriving hub for industry and investment.

Eng. Hamouda received an invitation to participate in an open dialogue session titled "New Era Technologies: The Future of Construction." It is worth noting that this is not the first time he has visited Russia. Eng. Hamouda previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia’s industrial cluster in Tatarstan with the goal of enhancing economic cooperation between Egypt and the Republic of Tatarstan, a republic of the Russian Federation, and several African countries, aiming to establish new mechanisms for enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange in various fields in line with the country's directions. GV Investments was the only Egyptian participant in the Russia-Africa Conference, which was held in Russia last July.

