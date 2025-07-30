Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a leading provider of scientific and analytical solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NETZSCH A&T, a globally renowned manufacturer of testing and analysis equipment.



This collaboration aims to bring innovative testing and analysis solutions to the region, supporting industries as well as academia for materials such as polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics & glass, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, food, construction materials, batterie components & energetic materials and many more, in enhancing their research, development, and quality assurance capabilities.



The focus areas of this partnership include thermal analysis instruments (such as DSC, TG, STA, and many more), fire testing devices (Reaction to Fire), and rheometers (rotational & capillary rheometry), enabling customers to perform comprehensive material characterization with high accuracy and precision.



"We are excited to partner with NETZSCH, a global leader known for their cutting-edge and reliable testing solutions," said Mr. Manaf Afyouni, Managing Director of Gulf Scientific Corporation. "This strategic alliance will strengthen our portfolio and enable us to offer our customers state-of-the-art instruments that meet the highest standards of quality and performance. We look forward to collaborating closely with NETZSCH A&T to foster scientific and industrial growth across the region."

Gulf Scientific Corporation has been a trusted provider of scientific instrumentation and solutions, supporting research and industry in the Middle East and GCC regions for over 35 years.

With a history dating back to 1873, NETZSCH brings over 150 years of expertise in the development and production of high-quality machinery.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Gulf Scientific Corporation’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and reliable scientific solutions. By combining NETZSCH A&T’s cutting-edge technology with GSC’s regional expertise, this collaboration is set to elevate the standards of testing and analysis capabilities.

Together, we are dedicated to empowering and supporting our customers’ success and driving scientific advancement across the region

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Manaf Afyouni

Email: marketing@gulf-scientific.com

Website: www.gulf-scientific.com