Abdullah Al-Mulaifi: We remain committed to our distinctive role in supporting youth initiatives, aligned with the bank's 2025 strategy.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability principles in society, Gulf Bank is introducing its first GB Market event, with the goal of supporting small-scale initiatives and businesses in Kuwait.

Scheduled for next Saturday, February 10th, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Dhai Complex in the Al-Bida'a area, the event is poised to showcase approximately 11 businesses and initiatives exclusively owned by young Kuwaitis. These enterprises encompass various sectors, such as perfumes, jewelry, restaurants, and cafes. Participants are selected via competitions and voting by followers on Gulf Bank's social media platform, reflecting their preferences for specific stores and products.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Mulaifi, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, emphasized Gulf Bank's commitment to supporting youth and small to medium-sized initiatives and businesses. He highlighted the bank's proactive involvement in events and initiatives aimed at fostering youth talent, prioritizing the promotion of sustainability, and offering support to young individuals – both integral components of the bank's 2025 strategy.

He emphasized that GB Market provides an excellent opportunity to bring together entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized business owners, enabling them to showcase their products directly. This nurtures the growth of these businesses and enhances their overall contribution to the national economy. Moreover, the market enables the public to explore products from their preferred stores, while having an enjoyable family day, filled with diverse entertainment options and prize giveaways.

