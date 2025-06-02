In celebration of Eid Al-Adha and to enhance the customer experience, Gulf Bank is proud to offer the traditional “Ayadi” service at all its branches across Kuwait (excluding the Airport branch), as well as through its Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs).

The Bank has made the “Ayadi” service available at most of its branches across key locations in Kuwait, including its Head Office on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Street, Crystal Tower, Al-Adan, Salmiya, Jabriya, Fahaheel Xcite, Kuwait International Airport (Terminal 1), Mishref, Al-Shaab, Al-Fanar Mall, Abdullah Al-Salem Residential Area, and Sabah Al-Ahmad Branch.

This service enables customers to withdraw new banknotes in denominations of KD 20, KD 10, KD 5, and KD 1, as well as KD 0.250 and KD 0.500, from various branches. Additionally, the first four denominations are available through Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) to meet the high demand for new currency during Eid celebrations.

Additionally, Gulf Bank provides its customers with the “WAMD” and “Pay Link” services via its mobile app, accessible both from the app’s home screen and within its menu, offering a simple and convenient user experience. The Bank has also introduced the “Eidiya” feature, allowing users to send Eid money to as many as five people in a single transaction, starting from the first day of Eid.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.