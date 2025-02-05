As part of Gulf Bank’s commitment to empowering youth, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mulaifi, led a session on the role of Corporate Communications and Marketing within the Bank. The lecture took place during the third week of The Influencer, a training program by the LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA), an affiliate of the non-profit organization LOYAC.

As part of Gulf Bank’s strategic partnership with LOYAC, this initiative highlights the Bank’s commitment to equipping young individuals aged 15 to 19 with valuable training opportunities. The Influencer program, running from January 20 to February 17, 2025, is designed to enhance participants' public communication and leadership skills.

The program provides a dynamic platform for young individuals to refine their communication skills through a series of interactive workshops and training sessions. Covering a range of topics – including effective communication strategies, leadership development, public speaking, photography and video editing, digital marketing, and podcasting – it equips participants with essential skills for personal and professional growth.

Led by experienced trainers and industry experts, these sessions provide participants with the essential skills and knowledge to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

For the third year in a row, Gulf Bank proudly sponsors The Influencer program, reinforcing its commitment to social sustainability by supporting civil society organizations – especially those focused on youth development and empowerment.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.