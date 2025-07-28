London, United Kingdom – The Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, Dr. Kamal Al-Hamad, affirmed the Centre’s commitment to strict and advanced standards in the procedures for registering arbitrators and experts.

During an official visit to the headquarters of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) in London, attended by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Lawyer Majid Garoub, and committee member Mr. Brandon Malone, Chairman of the Scottish Arbitration Centre, Dr. Al-Hamad emphasized the Centre’s dedication to aligning with the best and most up-to-date global practices in commercial arbitration and dispute resolution. This effort is part of the Centre’s strategic plan to be ranked among the top five commercial arbitration centers worldwide.

Dr. Al-Hamad stated that the rigorous standards applied by the Centre in accepting arbitrators and experts are a foundational pillar of its success in delivering professional dispute resolution services and achieving the highest levels of quality and trust. By adopting strict, well-defined criteria, the Centre ensures the selection of highly competent professionals with extensive experience, skills, and qualifications—capable of making precise decisions. This, in turn, encourages disputing parties to turn to the Centre for resolution and benefit from its services.

He added that the criteria include possessing legal knowledge, analytical thinking, communication skills, the ability to manage complex situations, impartiality, and a deep understanding of arbitration principles and the laws governing the disputes being resolved.

“We consider these rigorous standards the cornerstone of the Centre’s reputation and sustained success. The arbitrators and experts we appoint play a vital role in building our reputation as a leading commercial arbitration center. They reflect the efficiency and quality of the services we provide by possessing arbitration expertise, professional qualifications, and relevant licenses,” he said.

Dr. Al-Hamad pointed out that an arbitrator or expert is a neutral third party appointed to help resolve disputes outside of traditional court procedures. To be an effective arbitrator, one must have a range of skills that enable them to listen to arguments presented by parties, assess evidence impartially, and make swift, reliable, and fair decisions.

He also noted that the Centre currently has a large team of specialized arbitrators and experts across various fields. Their skills and expertise are continuously assessed in accordance with the Centre’s work and the specialized arbitration services it provides.