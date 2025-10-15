Qatar - His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group in Washington, DC. Qatar signed an agreement for the establishment of a World Bank office in Doha.

The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, has signed an agreement with the World Bank Group to establish an office that will serve Qatar and support the wider region.

This initiative comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation and supporting economic development efforts across the region.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, now being held in Washington, D.C.



“This agreement reflects the Qatar’s commitment to deepening its international partnerships with leading financial institutions and accelerating the implementation of sustainable development programmes adopted by the country, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” Ministry of Finance said in a release.



The establishment of the World Bank office in Qatar provides an advanced platform for the exchange of technical and financial expertise with institutions and multilateral organisations.



This new partnership also highlights Qatar’s status as a leading regional hub for economic and financial development, reaffirming its commitment to open and effective international cooperation in pursuit of inclusive and sustainable growth.

