Cairo, Egypt – Uptown 6 October for Urban Development, a subsidiary of Uptown 6 October Real Estate Development and a leading name in Egypt’s real estate sector, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement with the General syndicate of Bank Employees. The agreement aims to launch an exclusive homeownership program offering accessible housing and investment solutions tailored to employees in Egypt’s banking sector.

Under this agreement, eligible syndicate members will enjoy special privileges when purchasing residential units within Uptown 6 October’s flagship developments, notably Uptown Residence and Signature Home. These privileges include exclusive price offers and flexible payment plans designed to accommodate the financial needs of banking professionals, whether for personal residence or investment purposes.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony attended by senior representatives from both entities, including MP Dr. Solaf Darwish, President of the General syndicate of Bank Employees, and Mr. Samer El Kharboutly, Deputy CEO of Uptown 6 October for Urban Development, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two parties.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Samer El Kharboutly said: “We are proud of our collaboration with the General syndicate of Bank Employees. Through this cooperation, we aim to deliver genuine added value to professionals in the banking sector , who form a vital pillar of Egypt’s economy. This initiative reflects our commitment to developing integrated, sustainable residential communities and enabling a broader segment of society to own high-quality homes.”

For her part, MP Dr. Solaf Darwish stated: “This agreement represents a key step toward achieving our mission of providing superior services and benefits to Egypt’s banking employees. Partnering with a reputable and experienced developer like Uptown 6 October ensures our members access to attractive housing and investment opportunities under preferential conditions, reinforcing their social and financial stability.”

This initiative aligns with the Egyptian state’s vision to expand homeownership across diverse income groups and promote investment in new urban communities, particularly in 6th of October City, a model of integrated and sustainable development. The agreement also highlights Uptown October’s commitment to supporting national efforts to enhance quality of life and provide sustainable, affordable housing solutions tailored to the needs of modern Egyptian families.

This collaboration stands as a pioneering example of institutional partnership between the real estate and labor sectors, reaffirming Uptown 6 October for Urban Development’s dedication to advancing sustainable urban growth and contributing to the realization of Egypt’s Vision 2030 for inclusive housing and community development.

About Uptown 6 October for Urban Development

Uptown 6 October for Urban Development is one of the subsidiaries of Uptown 6 October Real Estate Development and a leading developer in Egypt’s real estate market. The company is dedicated to building modern, integrated communities that combine innovative design, superior quality, and sustainability , offering residents a contemporary and comfortable lifestyle.

About the General syndicate of Bank Employees

The General syndicate of Bank Employees is the official representative body of professionals in Egypt’s banking sector. It works to safeguard their professional and social rights while providing exceptional services in various fields, including housing, healthcare, and financial support. The syndicate actively seeks strategic partnerships that enhance its members’ well-being and promote social and economic stability.