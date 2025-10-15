RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has welcomed more than 3,490 new companies in the third quarter of 2025.

This robust performance reinforces RAKEZ’s standing as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations, and highlights its role as a key contributor to Ras Al Khaimah’s economic diversification and GDP growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Q3 has reinforced what we have seen throughout the year, strong investor confidence in RAKEZ as a launchpad for success. We are witnessing growth not just in the number of businesses, but also in the diversity of sectors and nationalities joining our community. This expansion contributes directly to Ras Al Khaimah’s economic development and enhances its competitiveness on the global investment map.”

Demand continues to grow across key sectors, including consultancy, e-commerce, general trading, media and marketing services, and foodstuff trading. Investors from India, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, France, and Egypt led the influx, further enriching the zone’s diverse and dynamic business community.

“As we enter the final quarter of the year, our momentum remains strong,” Jallad added. “We are now proud to be home to over 38,000 active companies, a milestone that reflects the confidence global entrepreneurs have in RAKEZ as their partner for growth. We look forward to closing 2025 on a high note and unlocking even greater value for our investors and for Ras Al Khaimah.”