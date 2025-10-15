Multiply Group, the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, will acquire 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding through a share swap transaction, to create a 120 billion UAE dirham ($32.6 billion) enterprise.

The move will see Multiply Group issue approximately 23.36 billion new shares to acquire the two entities, increasing its share capital from AED 2.8 billion to AED 8.64 billion.

Upon completion, the merged entity will comprise 34.56 billion shares, marking an expansion in Multiply Group’s capital base.

UAE investment platform 2PointZero, with scalable assets in energy, mining, and financial services, was poised for an IPO in Abu Dhabi this year, after CEO Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri made the announcement in February during the Investopia summit.

Ghitha Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution operations.

Multiply Group said the transaction will enhance operational and investment efficiency across its portfolio by consolidating complementary assets under a single listed platform.

The group said its focus now is to grow its bottom line both organically and inorganically.

The acquisition via reorganisation remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with additional details to be disclosed following completion of the review process, the company said.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

