Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Merak Capital, a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm, has signed a partnership agreement with the Saudi 100 Brands program, an initiative by the Fashion Commission, to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi fashion brands and strengthen their presence in local and international markets. The collaboration underscores Merak’s commitment to supporting Vision 2030’s goals by empowering creative industries and fostering sustainable growth across emerging Saudi sectors.

Through this partnership, Merak Capital and Saudi 100 Brands will coordinate efforts to review and evaluate investment opportunities emerging from the program that align with Merak Capital’s investment strategy and focus on innovation-driven businesses. The collaboration will also include the joint development of market intelligence and analytical reports that connect the fashion and investment sectors, highlighting technology, digital transformation, and e-commerce as key enablers of sector growth. In addition, both parties will support Saudi brands in participating in leading fashion events, roadshows, and digital showcases, enhancing visibility, investor readiness, and access to new markets.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to nurture the Kingdom’s cultural and creative industries, empower Saudi entrepreneurs and designers, and position Saudi brands as global leaders in innovation and design.

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, commented: “Our collaboration with Merak Capital reflects a shared commitment to building a strong investment ecosystem for Saudi fashion. Together, we aim to equip local brands with the resources, expertise, and financial backing they need to compete confidently on the global stage.”

Abdullah Altamami, Founder & CEO of Merak Capital, added: “At Merak Capital, we believe the Saudi fashion industry holds immense potential to become a leading force in the global creative economy. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between creativity and capital, enabling local brands to scale, innovate, and build digital-first businesses that redefine fashion and retail in the Kingdom.”

This partnership builds on Merak Capital’s expanding role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s creative economy, following its recent collaboration with the Cultural Development Fund to establish the Kingdom’s first private equity fund dedicated to the fashion sector, a SAR 300 million (USD 80 million) initiative investing across the fashion value chain, including e-commerce platforms, supply chain enablers, and technology-driven brands.

Together, these initiatives reflect a unified vision to develop a digitally enabled investment ecosystem that empowers Saudi fashion brands to achieve sustainable growth, enhance their global competitiveness, and showcase the cultural richness and innovation of the Kingdom on the world stage.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Built on deep technological insight and market research, Merak stays at the forefront of digital trends, identifying investments aligned with adoption cycles across sectors locally, regionally, and globally. The firm partners with visionary founders and enterprises driving transformation, unlocking new markets, and enabling sustainable growth where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shape the future.

About Saudi 100 Brands

Saudi100 Brands is a long-term strategic initiative of the Saudi Fashion Commission aimed at supporting generations of Saudi Fashion Brands and contributing to the development of a Sustainable local Fashion industry, to create exciting cultural bridges between the Kingdom and the rest of the world.

The program tackles exciting social responsibility challenges touching Saudi Arabia and the world more broadly such as supporting gender equality, supporting women-empowerment, and supporting small businesses.

To learn more about the Saudi 100 Brands, please visit:

Website: https://saudi100brands.com/ | Instagram: @saudi100brands