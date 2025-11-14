Miguel da Silva, group executive: business banking at TymeBank, says the conclusion of South Africa’s G20 presidency brings a sequence of high-profile events, from the Think20 Summit to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, offering SMEs in hospitality, transport, tourism, and related sectors both immediate revenue opportunities and the chance to form long-term international partnerships.

Fiscal policy adjustments could benefit SMEs

According to da Silva, finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, with a revised inflation target of 3% and projected GDP growth of 1.2% in 2025, signals potential reductions in borrowing costs and improved consumer spending power for SMEs.

Infrastructure investment and procurement transparency

Da Silva notes that planned increases in infrastructure and capital expenditure, alongside the new Procurement Payments Dashboard, create pathways for SMEs to access public-sector contracts and participate in government projects.

Interest rate decisions remain critical

The TymeBank executive highlights that the South African Reserve Bank’s final interest rate decision for 2025 will directly affect SMEs’ working capital costs, financing options, and planning for 2026, especially after 125 basis points of rate cuts over the past year.

Black Friday brings both opportunity and risk

Da Silva advises SMEs to prepare for Black Friday, pointing out that increased sales volumes are paired with a higher risk of fraud and scams, making staff training, payment security, and customer protection essential.

Investment and agri summits offer strategic entry points

He adds that events such as the Western Cape Investment Summit and the upcoming African Agri Investment Indaba provide SMEs with structured frameworks to engage with investors, secure contracts, and integrate into international projects.

Technology adoption is key

Da Silva emphasises that the Africa Tech Festival offers SMEs a concentrated view of emerging technologies, potential partners, and innovation trends that could improve digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Data and insights guide planning

Da Silva underlines the importance of monitoring key economic indicators, including the Consumer Price Index, Business Confidence Index, and Quarterly Labour Force Survey, to make informed operational and strategic decisions.

Positioning for 2026

He concludes that SMEs who actively engage with these developments, while maintaining operational discipline during peak trading and high-volume periods, are better positioned to capitalise on opportunities and mitigate risks in the year ahead.

