Oman’s biggest lender Bank Muscat posted a 12% jump in net profit for nine-month 2025 to 191.6 million rials ($497.7 million) as both interest income and non-interest incomes rose.

Operating profit rose 9% to OMR 271.6 million.

Net interest income from conventional banking, and net income from Islamic banking rose 6% to OMR 311 million.

Non-interest income was OMR 124 million compared with OMR 110.3 million the year-ago period, up 12% on higher investment income.

Net impairment loss was OMR 43.6 million versus OMR 46 million in the prior-year period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

