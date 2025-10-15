Despite the Sultanate offering high-quality, well-built real estate, stable governance, and undeniable natural beauty, it has often been overlooked by international investors.

That is changing. While Dubai continues to dominate headlines with exciting real estate investment opportunities, Oman is building a compelling case of its own for international investors seeking to protect their wealth amid a challenging macroeconomic landscape in Europe and the US.

This change is reflective of how the long-term visa programs of GCC countries, such as Oman, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, are increasingly influencing investment decisions and dictating regional property trends.

Strategic Wealth Diversification

Across the GCC, real estate investment is being shaped by the perks of long-term visa initiatives. Programs like Oman and the UAE’s Golden Visa are driving demand from foreign investors, with both offering 5–10 year renewable residency permits for property investments between OMR 250,000–500,000 and AED 2 million+, respectively.

From Muscat to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, the link between residency and real estate is becoming clearer. In 2024, the GCC real estate market surpassed $383 billion in transactions, and in the UAE alone, there was a 98.45% increase in the number of Golden Visas issued between 2022 and 2023. At Savory & Partners, we’ve experienced this uptick firsthand, with a significant rise in enquiries about the UAE’s Golden Visa.

Jeremy Savory,

Market Hotspots

This trend is evident across the GCC, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and increasingly, Muscat emerging as clear entry points for foreign investors.

The UAE continues to set the international benchmark for both yield and liquidity, enabling investors to both put their capital to work effectively and to unlock long-term, stable residency options. The absence of income and capital gains taxes significantly boosts net returns, offering a level of value that is difficult to match through comparable residency-by-investment opportunities in Europe or the US. The numbers suggest as much, with rental yields typically ranging between 6–9% per year and rental prices increasing by 16% in the last 12 months alone. Such market conditions, combined with supportive Government initiatives and sustained population growth, make it one of the most appealing locations for long-term property investment worldwide.

Looking westward, Saudi Arabia (KSA) is transforming Vision 2030. Strong signs of market liberalization, including recently announced plans to ease foreign ownership rules and allow non-Saudi nationals to buy property in designated areas in Riyadh and Jeddah, are all increasing the Kingdom’s suitability for investment. Additionally, the 2024 expansion of KSA’s Premium Residency Permit, now permitting real estate ownership as a route to visa issuance, marks a pivotal policy shift, positioning the Kingdom as an attractive hotspot for those seeking to gain a foothold in the GCC. When combined with the development of Giga-projects in areas like Diriyah and New Murabba, this new visa-residency initiative is likely to drive long-term property interest and foreign participation.

In Oman, Muscat and Salalah are fast emerging as lifestyle-driven investment hubs, with a focus on nature and cultural preservation rather than the futuristic skyrises often associated with the region. This has been catalysed by the development of Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), designated areas where foreign investors can purchase property, with each now directly linking to the issuance of the Oman Golden Visa. In particular, areas like Al Mouj and Muscat Bay offer exclusivity, uncrowded coastal surroundings, and, from a capital appreciation perspective, an undervalued long-term opportunity when compared to other hotspots in the GCC.

The way forward

Across the Gulf, property is no longer just an asset class; it’s a mechanism through which residency goals can be achieved. Investors, business professionals, entrepreneurs, and families alike are all using real estate to not only generate returns and ensure financial security, but to achieve enhanced geographic freedom. As governments in the GCC continue to link long-term residency with property ownership, real estate is fast evolving into the most efficient and logical mobility strategy.



