Abu Dhabi, UAE – From beginnings in Aberdeen’s North Sea energy hub to operating across the globe, AISUS has rapidly evolved into a leading name in remote, robotic inspection and integrity solutions. As the company marks its presence at ADIPEC 2025, it celebrates a standout year of impressive growth, innovation, and international expansion particularly across the Middle East.

What began as a small, specialist team of four engineers, with a handful of inspection tools has grown into a globally distributed workforce, with personnel now embedded across key regions from North America to Australia and everywhere in between. The Middle East, however, stands out as a strategic focus, with significant investment, development, and momentum driving forward operations.

“We’ve come a long way from being known solely in the North Sea,” said Barry Marshall, General Manager at AISUS. “In just a year, we’ve delivered transformative results across the Middle East - introducing cutting-edge inspection capabilities that are reshaping how asset integrity is managed.”

With strategies to drive global operations, what really accelerated AISUS’ international expansion was the shifting landscape of the UK energy sector. Once anchored by Aberdeen’s thriving oil fields, the region now faces a more uncertain future with declining production, reduced investment, and increasing regulatory pressures. This changing environment has pushed companies like AISUS to look outward, ensuring growth and stability by bringing our expertise to markets where demand for advanced inspection solutions is rising.

Breaking into the Middle East initially presented challenges. In a region accustomed to ROVs and divers, AISUS had to demonstrate the value of its remote inspection robotics as a safer, smarter, and more cost-effective alternative. A key milestone in establishing growth came through AISUS’ partnership with Petrotec, who played a pivotal role in building a strong presence in Qatar. Recognising the need for rapid mobilisation, AISUS relocated key personnel to the region early on, ensuring swift turnaround times for critical offshore inspections.

Leading these efforts in Qatar is Technical Lead Andrew Hanigan, who has successfully delivered multiple caisson inspection projects across the Middle East, including major operator Aramco. To further cement regional growth, AISUS appointed Stuart McNab as Regional Business Development Manager, overseeing Middle East operations and driving client engagement with partners such as Asia Waterjet Equipment in Saudi Arabia. Stuart’s focus is on showcasing AISUS’ advanced robotic inspection solutions as a development from traditional methods delivering efficiency, safety, and cost savings for clients across the region.

Stuart McNab, claims “As the Middle East accelerates its journey toward digitalisation and AI-driven asset management, AISUS is perfectly positioned to support this transition, with its advanced data management platform.” AISUS’ data software allows clients to access real-time insights, optimise maintenance planning, and reduce environmental impact all in line with the region’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable energy future.

Beyond technology, AISUS remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates. The company proudly sponsored RRFC Abu Dhabi, this year, a local football team promoting physical and mental wellbeing through weekly matches underscoring AISUS’ dedication to corporate social responsibility.

In addition to relocating expert personnel, this year AISUS has moved essential inspection equipment into the region. This localised approach not only improves response times but also supports the company’s ongoing commitment to carbon neutrality by reducing the environmental footprint of logistics and operations.

Looking ahead, AISUS plans to expand its operational team and establish its second Middle East hub and its first in Abu Dhabi. This dedicated hub, supported by our GCC headquarters in Dubai and our global headquarters in Aberdeen, marks another milestone in AISUS’ journey from a local innovator to a global leader in robotic inspection. Having already allocated considerable time and resources, we envision the hub becoming fully operational before the end of this year.

“AISUS’s expansion into the Middle East reflects our commitment to being close to our clients, providing responsive and tailored support while upholding the highest safety and quality standards,” said Barry Marshall, General Manager at AISUS. “We are excited by the opportunities ahead and look forward to playing a key role in supporting the region’s energy industry with pioneering inspection technologies and advanced data management.”

This is just the beginning. With regional investment, AISUS is well-positioned to support operators across the Middle East, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in asset integrity and innovation.