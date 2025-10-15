Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment becomes the first entity in the Middle East and Africa to adopt Oracle Database@Azure — enhancing service expansion, improving performance, and ensuring system readiness for the future.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the adoption of Oracle Database@Azure as part of its digital transformation strategy and the development of its digital infrastructure. This adoption aims to enhance the efficiency of critical systems related to planning, project and asset management, and customer services, while providing a secure and flexible cloud database that supports the Establishment’s vision for innovation and sustainability.

This step will strengthen MBRHE’s ability to leverage the combined capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Microsoft Azure, providing a unified technological platform that improves operational efficiency in housing grants, loans, exemptions, and exchanges. It will also accelerate process automation and enable the use of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics—enhancing the customer experience and improving the quality of housing services.

As the entity responsible for providing housing services and solutions for citizens in Dubai under the framework of the National Housing Program, MBRHE plays a pivotal role in setting housing standards and regulations, managing urban development projects, and expanding access to affordable housing through grants and support programs, in addition to its strategic partnerships with the private sector.

This technological investment aligns with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which focuses on building sustainable and flexible cities and promoting the well-being of citizens.

With Dubai’s rapid urban expansion, the need for a robust digital infrastructure capable of adapting to future changes has grown significantly.

By adopting Oracle Database@Azure, MBRHE ensures high performance through the Exadata platform, low latency, and deep integration with Microsoft Azure services—enabling greater operational efficiency and the adoption of advanced digital solutions that support future growth.

Mr. Talal Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Digital Transformation Department at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said:

“The adoption of Oracle Database@Azure reflects the Establishment’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and future readiness. We are not merely adopting a new technology, but setting a progressive model for housing governance that enhances the value delivered to our customers and drives institutional leadership in Dubai.

This project represents a significant milestone in MBRHE’s digital transformation journey, providing us with an advanced cloud platform capable of supporting our strategic initiatives and enabling us to respond efficiently and flexibly to future requirements.”

It is worth noting that Oracle Database@Azure is the result of a strategic partnership between Oracle and Microsoft, offering Oracle Database services as a native Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) within Microsoft Azure.

The solution provides ultra-low latency, built-in support for Real Application Clusters (RAC) technology to ensure high availability and scalability, and runs enterprise workloads on the world-class Oracle Exadata platform.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity dedicated to providing proactive and sustainable housing services to citizens through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, enhanced by innovation and digital transformation to achieve Dubai's future vision.

