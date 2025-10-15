CME Group, a US-based operator of financial derivatives exchanges, has expanded its global footprint with an office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to meet investor demand.

The company said the move will allow regional clients to manage risk and opportunities in benchmark products and is a result of an overall 16% increase in average daily volumes across the Middle East, outpacing growth in other well-established EMEA markets.

The Dubai office will operate as the Nasdaq-listed company’s Middle East hub, operating under a DFSA license.

Sharif Jaghman, Head of Middle East and Africa, will lead the Dubai office. He was previously based in London for the CME Group and has held various senior positions at the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext.

With a market cap of $95.34 billion, the CME Group provides listed futures, options and cash markets across investable asset class including interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural, metals and cryptocurrency products.

On June 30, 2025, CME Group listed the spot US Dollar / UAE Dirham currency pair on EBS Market and EBS Direct in response to client demand in the region.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

