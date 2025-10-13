Investcorp Capital (ICAP), listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has committed to invest in $750 million Investcorp Golden Horizon platform, a pre-IPO growth initiative.

The Investcorp managed platform, which is anchored by the China Investment Corporation, focuses mainly on investing in the GCC region through the Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth vehicle.

The platform has secured commitments from several institutional investors and LPs, including the Jada Fund of Funds, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, along with the Silk Road Fund, and Bank of China, among others from the GCC, Asia, and China.

The platform targets high-growth investments in consumer, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and business services sectors across the GCC and China, focusing on companies that are well-positioned for IPOs or strategic exits within three to five years.

To date, the Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund, has made three investments in companies in the GCC, including NourNet, an ICT services provider in Saudi, along with Trukker, an on-demand digital trucking services in the UAE, as well as Salla, a SaaS e-commerce enablement platform in Saudi.

