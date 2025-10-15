Muscat: A first-ever batch of Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) has been recently installed at a small water desalination plant in Oman, heralding their wider deployment as a lower-cost—though less efficient — alternative to capital-intensive conventional wind turbines in the Sultanate of Oman.

India-based energy consultancy Quebeq Ventures said it was contracted to supply and install the turbines at a desalination facility located at Quroon in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (Al Sharqiyah South Governorate).

The 60 kW turbines complement other renewable energy components — chiefly solar PV — in powering the plant, as part of Nama Water Services’ initiative to decarbonise some of its remote facilities.

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) are a type of wind energy technology in which the rotor shaft is oriented vertically, allowing the blades to capture wind from any direction without the need for alignment.

This makes them well-suited for urban or turbulent wind environments where wind direction changes frequently.

Compared with conventional Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs), which must face the prevailing wind and are typically mounted on tall towers, VAWTs are quieter, easier to maintain and can be installed closer to the ground.

However, they generally have lower efficiency and energy output than HAWTs, making them more suitable for small-scale or distributed power applications rather than utility-scale wind farms.

“This achievement represents a significant step forward in supporting Oman Vision 2040 and advancing the nation’s sustainability and clean energy goals. The newly installed turbine will contribute to reliable and renewable power generation for the plant’s operations, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation in sustainable infrastructure”, Chennai-based Quebeq Ventures said in a post.

While recognised as the first commercial-scale installation of its kind in Oman, the potential of vertical axis wind turbine technology has been under consideration for nearly a decade.

In early 2022, a team of students from the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS), Wilayat of Ibri, Al Dhahirah Governorate, won a regional award for a project that utilised VAWTs to capture wind energy from highways to power streetlights — demonstrating a focus on innovative, localised solutions.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

