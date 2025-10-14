Davidson Kempner is the latest hedge fund to be lured by the UAE’s growing appeal as a finance hub, with the New York-headquartered firm opening its office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The Abu Dhabi office is Davidson Kempner’s eighth outpost, with existing offices in New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai.

Chris Krishanthan, Partner and co-Head of Global Credit, along with Naveen Sabharwal, Managing Director, European Corporates, will oversee the ADGM office.

Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management.

On Tuesday, asset management firm Monroe Capital announced it has opened its doors in ADGM after confirming its UAE expansion last year. The Abu Dhabi office will serve as Monroe’s regional hub in a private credit push in the GCC.

According to ADGM data, 1,869 new licences were issued in the first half of 2025, representing a 47% growth compared to a year earlier. Meanwhile, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) issued a total of 52 In-Principle Approvals (IPAs) for financial services firms, up 27% year-on-year.

Global names such as Kimmeridge and Fortress announced their expansion to Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

