United Arab Emirates – Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality Group proudly announces the opening of METT Singapore, the brand’s flagship property in Asia Pacific and one of the year’s most anticipated hotel debuts. Nestled within the lush, historic grounds of Fort Canning Park, METT Singapore introduces its signature mix of style, warmth and culinary flair to create a destination where heritage meets high energy, social connections are celebrated, and next generation wellness is embraced.

Joining METT’s roster in Marbella, Bodrum and Barcelona, the Singapore debut marks Sunset Hospitality Group’s hotel bold expansion into Asia Pacific and lays the foundation for future openings across the region. “METT Singapore marks a pivotal milestone for us. Fort Canning’s history and natural beauty and central location provide the perfect canvas for the METT spirit - a place that is warm, energetic, and soulful, where both locals and travelers can gather, celebrate, and socialize.” said Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group. “This project is more than a refurbishment — it’s a tribute to the past, a celebration of lifestyle hospitality with a Singaporean soul.”

A Cultural Icon Reimagined for a New Era

Blending colonial charm with contemporary soul, METT Singapore pays homage to Fort Canning’s storied past, from its roots as royal grounds and Singapore’s first botanical garden, to the property’s role as a cultural landmark dating back to 1926. Today the park is Singapore’s home of nature, culture and history, offering guests instant access to museums, live events, outdoor fitness and playgrounds for little ones. With every detail designed to inspire meaningful moments, METT Singapore injects a spirit of relaxed modern luxury and magnetic energy to frame a new way of living.

Located in the heart of the city and surrounded by the rich greenery of the park, the heritage-listed property has been transformed through a contemporary lens. The 84 light-filled suites and rooms offer the luxury of space with high ceilings, ranging in size from 35 square metres up to the 160 square metre Fort Canning Suite. With sweeping views of lush parkland or the city skyline and reimagined by acclaimed designer Jeffrey Wilkes, the rooms and lobby present a destination where elegant simplicity meets refined living. Guests flow effortlessly from a sunrise padel match or spa ritual to sun-drenched hours by the pool, to evenings of inspired dining and buzzing conversation.

Bringing People Together

At the heart of the METT Singapore experience is dining as a social ritual, moments shared around the table that bring people together. Guided by Director of Culinary and F&B, Chef Daniele Sperindio, the property introduces four distinctive concepts that place METT firmly on the city’s culinary and social map.

The journey begins with the opening of L’Amo Bistrò del Mare, an ode to premium Italian coastal dining, and the lively Canning Bar & Lounge, where specialty coffee, cocktails, and connections come alive. Soon after, Sperindio’s acclaimed Art di Daniele Sperindio will find its new home at METT, followed by HANU, a vibrant and glamorous interpretation of the traditional Korean grill. “Fort Canning is green, layered, and alive — a rare urban escape that fuels creativity. It’s a privilege to bring my vision to such a historic landmark and shape its culinary identity,” says Sperindio.

Together, these dining destinations embody METT’s belief that life’s best moments come about when excellent food, company and energy effortlessly come together, establishing the property as one of Singapore’s most compelling new social addresses.

The METT Way of Life

Beyond gastronomy, METT Singapore is the city’s ultimate destination for play, connection, and living well. The definitive place to celebrate life, host anything from intimate soirées to show-stopping galas in spaces that include a grand ballroom for up to 800 guests.

Soak up the sun with two sparkling outdoor pools, get active and energized on the padel and pickleball courts or at the fully equipped luxury gym fitted with state-of-the-art Technogym strength, cardio and functional equipment. Boutique studio classes will offer Reformer Pilates, Aerial Yoga, HIIT, TRX and Barrecore, with top-tier instructors at the helm. Refined private changing rooms, complete with a cold plunge, sauna and steam, serve as sanctuaries for both peak performance and mindful recovery.

Step into Madison House, an upcoming new private members’ club dedicated to social vitality and lifestyle living exclusively available to members. Launching in Q4 2025, the club will be home to The Longevity Suite, a cutting-edge wellness haven where biohacking meets holistic indulgence. With 35 locations across Europe, The Longevity Suite will be making its regional debut within the Madison House club, offering cryotherapy, science-driven spa and aesthetic treatments and proven biohacking and longevity protocols, all delivered by specialists at the forefront of their field.

The Luxury of Living Well at METT

“METT Singapore is for the modern traveler who wants everything at their fingertips, health and wellness, social connection and good times with the city and nature at your doorstep. We are creating more than a hotel, we are offering a state of mind - a destination where dining, wellness, and culture come alive in the heart of one of Asia’s most dynamic cities.” said Marcel Li, General Manager, METT Singapore.

METT Singapore sets a new standard for lifestyle hospitality, where wellness, vibrant social energy and exceptional dining converge in thoughtfully designed spaces. Every moment has been crafted to delight the senses, spark connection, and create memorable experiences, defining a fresh, sophisticated way to live, gather, and celebrate in the city.

The property is set to open in phases from 28th October, reservations are now available at: https://www.metthotelsandresorts.com/singapore/

