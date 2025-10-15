Muscat: The Musandam Governorate is preparing for the upcoming through special packages and plans to promote the region as a prominent tourism destination.

Nawfal bin Mohammed al Kamzari, assistant director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Musandam Governorate, said: "These preparations include field inspections of tourism companies, establishments, and hotels to ensure their compliance with approved requirements and standards and the quality of services provided to tourists."

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is working to enhance participation in promotional efforts for the "Winter Musandam" event, organized by the Musandam Governor's Office.

A temporary tourist information center has been activated at Khasab Port to receive cruise ship visitors and provide them with information, maps, and services.

The visitor center project in the state of Dibba is one of the most prominent projects being implemented, as it will contribute to providing integrated services to visitors and introducing them to the state's natural, heritage, and tourism assets. Work is also continuing on the Ras al Amoud Tourist Resort project in Khor al Hablain.

He stated that a new tourist hotel project is being implemented in the Wilayat of Bukha, aiming to increase hotel accommodation capacity and meet the growing demand for accommodation services in the Wilayat. A cooperation agreement was recently signed between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Khasab Development and Sandan to establish the integrated tourism complex project, “Pearl of Khasab,” which is expected to be a qualitative addition to the governorate’s tourism landscape.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is also carrying out maintenance and rehabilitation work on the Khasab and Bukha forts in the coming weeks, as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve the historical heritage and enhance tourism attractions at heritage sites.

The number of cruise ships visiting Musandam Governorate in 2024 was 45, with 58,267 tourists, while the number of visitors to the castles and forts was 17,413.

