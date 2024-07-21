Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that it will build a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bahrain International Airport (BIA). The project will be a significant and qualitative addition to Bahrain's aviation industry.

The landmark facility will underscore Gulf Air’s continuing commitment to excellence and innovation. Critically, the new MRO facility will bring its maintenance operations in line with the highest international standards and the latest technologies in aircraft engineering, automation, sustainability, and environmental footprint reduction. The MRO complex will house a 20,000+ square meter temperature-controlled hangar, stores, workshops, and a dedicated tarmac, ensuring top-tier reliability and readiness for its own fleet as well as that of other customer operators.

In addition to establishing further in-house capabilities for the Gulf Air Group, the construction and operation of the new hangar will provide talent development opportunities, in particular for specialized technicians, engineers, and other aerospace professionals.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Goh said in a statement: “This is the beginning of another exciting milestone for Bahrain’s aviation sector. For Gulf Air, it will be the first purpose-built MRO facility. The new facility will provide a great opportunity to enhance our aviation maintenance talents and capabilities. Bahrain International Airport, operated by Bahrain Airport Company will have the addition of another landmark facility.”

